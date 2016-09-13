Hook & Barrel seafood restaurant will be a part of Croissants’ new location

Myrtle Beach will soon have another restaurant option as one of the area’s popular places branches out.
Hook & Barrel will be a part of Heidi’s Corner on the corner of Kings Highway and 82nd Avenue at the Grande Dunes. The restaurant, expected to be open in the spring, will be in the same building as a second location of Croissants Bistro & Bakery.
Owner Heidi Vukov said Hook & Barrel will focus on dinner and brunch on Sunday, while Croissants will concentrate exclusively on breakfast, lunch, brunch and catering. The restaurant will offer fresh seafood, including oyster stew prepared in front of the guests.
“Our mission at Croissants is to make memories with family and friends through our passion for Southern Hospitality and delicious food,” Vukov said in a press release. “My family and I are so excited to expand that passion to a second location of Croissants and our newest culinary adventure, Hook & Barrel."
Croissants Bistro & Bakery has been serving the Grand Strand for 21 years.
