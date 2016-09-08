Girl, 12, on the mend after shark bite

A 12-year-old girl from North Carolina is recovering after apparently being bitten by a shark over Labor Day weekend in the Myrtle Beach area.
Heather Williams, of Autryville, was staying at Kingston Plantation, 9800 Queensway Blvd., with her family. She said her daughter, Rylie, was bitten while boogie boarding. Rylie had just ridden a wave in and was standing in knee-deep water when she felt something tug her right leg.
“I was sitting at the water. I got up and as she came to the shore you could see where the worst of the bite was,” Williams said.
Rylie’s leg was wrapped by a lifeguard on the beach and then the family went to the emergency room. Doctors there agreed that a shark, probably around four feet, had bitten Rylie, Williams said.
In the end, her daughter had 25 stitches.
“You know, she plays sports, she just made the volleyball team,” Williams said. “She has her leg wrapped and is just laying low for the week.”
