Wal-Mart coming to 17th Avenue South in Myrtle Beach

A Wal-Mart neighborhood market is coming to the intersection of 17th Avenue South and King’s Highway, according to documents filed with the City of Myrtle Beach.
The store will be over 46,000 square feet, according to city documents, and include a fuel station. The material and labor required to build the store is valuated at $4.6 million by the city.
Earlier this year, Wal-Mart announced it would close hundreds of stores, many of them in the U.S., to focus its resources on the mid-size neighborhood markets. Many of the shops that closed were Wal-Mart Express locations, the company’s smallest store.
The new Myrtle Beach market will be similar to the one at Farrow Commons Shopping Center, off of Farrow Parkway and U.S. 17. There’s another neighborhood market at 39th Avenue North and Kings Highway, and a Wal-Mart Supercenter at 541 Seaboard St.
Check back for more information on this breaking story.
Comments