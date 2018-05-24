Watch Myrtle Beach State Park staff rescue a turtle caught on a fishing line

Myrtle Beach State Park Rangers rescued a Loggerhead turtle after it was caught on a fishing line and one Grand Strand visitor captured the scene on video.
"It was amazing," Paul Davis said watching the rescue unfold.
Davis is from Virginia and spent some time at the state park on Thursday. He said a Loggerhead turtle got its fin caught on a fishing line from one of the people fishing off the pier. People called to the rangers who removed the turtle from the water and provided care.
There were kids around and everyone was excited to see a Loggerhead turtle and the rescue, Davis said.
The Loggerhead turtle is listed as "vulnerable" species, according to the World Wildlife Fund. Loggerhead turtles can weigh up to 400 pounds.
Comments