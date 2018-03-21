More Videos

Spring arrives when it reaches a certain height above the equator. This year, spring arrived at about 6:30 a.m., and the sun rose at about 7:30 a.m. in the Myrtle Beach area. Photojournalist Josh Bell took the top of Oceans One Resort to capture the tranquility of the season’s first sunrise. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com
Spring arrives when it reaches a certain height above the equator. This year, spring arrived at about 6:30 a.m., and the sun rose at about 7:30 a.m. in the Myrtle Beach area. Photojournalist Josh Bell took the top of Oceans One Resort to capture the tranquility of the season’s first sunrise. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

Myrtle Beach named as one of the best beaches in the South

By Michaela Broyles

mbroyles@thesunnews.com

March 21, 2018 09:23 PM

With miles of sandy beaches, over 1,000 restaurants and a variety of attractions, it's no wonder why thousands of people flock to Myrtle Beach every year — and no surprise that it's been named as one of the South's best beaches.

In Southern Living's Best Beaches of the South competition, people voted Myrtle Beach as 2018's fourth best beach in the South.

"You’re probably picturing the iconic boardwalk (still expanding), the SkyWheel (still lighting up the night), and—of course—The Bowery (still rocking after 70-plus years)," the magazine complimented. "Vacationers can enjoy these favorites along with new hotels and resorts as well as inventive restaurants and watering holes."

Ten beaches in the Palmetto State were nominated for the competition, including Pawleys Island, Myrtle Beach, Edisto Beach, Folly Beach, Isle of Palms, Sullivan's Island, Kiawah Island, Kiawah Beachwalker Park, Huntington Island Beach Park and Hilton Head Island — which was voted the best.

The South's Best Beaches 2018

  1. Hilton Head Island, S.C.
  2. Gulf Shores and Orange Beach, Ala.
  3. Destin, Fla.
  4. Myrtle Beach, S.C.
  5. Isle of Palms, S.C.
  6. Tybee Island, Ga.
  7. Ocean City, Md.
  8. Virginia Beach, Va.
  9. Wrightsville Beach, N.C.
  10. South Padre Island, Texas

Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles

