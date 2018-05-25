This barbecue joint is loaded with Carolinas flavor

The gang at Bar-B-Que House in Surfside Beach is not shy about what they have to offer, and barbecue lovers are glad for it. With the original location located on Oak Island up the coast and over the border in North Carolina plus one more in North Myrtle Beach, this tender morsel of a restaurant is a true Carolinas baby that has been slow roasted to perfection over the years.
Jokes on signs and the walls display a good sense of humor while also setting the atmosphere. Everything is laid back at the Bar-B-Que House, except their devotion to the cuisine. While guests seat themselves or pick up their takeout at the counter, many noses will be in the air, inhaling the delicious smoky scent that permeates the entire building.
Every day the Bar-B-Que House hickory smokes their meats, with some taking upwards of 12 hours to reach the team’s high standards of tender deliciousness. All the best Southern barbecue is available to enjoy, from Texas brisket to both styles of North Carolina sauces.
The many other meats smoked here include ribs, chicken, turkey and most importantly, pork. All parts of the pig are involved here, with special attention given to the animal’s rear end. For the occasional customer not interested in smoked meats, fried chicken is made fresh upon order. Wings, sandwiches, wraps and salads fill the gap, allowing for a bit of variety.
Many favorites of Southern cuisine are part of the sides menu, such as their award-winning hush puppies that come with honey butter, or their corn nuggets that are simultaneously creamy and crunchy. Slaw and potato salad are not hard to find, and no barbecue joint is complete without baked beans and corn on the cob. Other tasty sides include fries, chips, Brunswick stew, and fried okra. Just like the meats and sauces, the sides are all house made.
While their devotion to tradition is evident, the Bar-B-Que House also has a little creative streak. One of their wraps, for example, is called The Kitchen Sink and seems to involve a little bit of everything as the name implies. Other regulars come back for the Redneck Nachos, and many enjoy the Brisket Tacos that are topped with a spicy Baja slaw and chipotle aioli.
The prices are pretty par for the course when it comes to barbeque joints, but the generous serving sizes make for an even sweeter deal. Speaking of sweet, the Bar-B-Que House also bakes their desserts in house, including key lime pie and banana pudding to round out the perfect Southern experience.
Multiple choices for meats and sauces guarantee any barbecue lover will find their perfect match. With an easy going nature and cheerful attitude, the team at Bar-B-Que House encapsulates Southern charm and it’s hard to see anyone leaving the building without a full stomach and smile on their face.
If you go
What: Bar-B-Que House
Where: 1205 Highway 17, Surfside Beach
Hours: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Sun-Thu, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Fri-Sat
Information: bestbbqonthebeach.com, 843-477-1801
