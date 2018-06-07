Trail of crawl marks leads to finding Myrtle Beach's first sea turtle nest of 2018

Here are the types of sea turtles you can find nesting on South Carolina beaches Here are the four types of sea turtles that are known to nest in South Carolina. Sea turtle nesting season lasts May 1 through October 31. Remember to turn your lights off on the beach! Ashley Jean Reese Jay Karr ×

SHARE COPY LINK Here are the four types of sea turtles that are known to nest in South Carolina. Sea turtle nesting season lasts May 1 through October 31. Remember to turn your lights off on the beach! Ashley Jean Reese Jay Karr