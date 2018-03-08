Stormy Daniels dances at Grand Strand club in wake of legal fuss with Trump

Stormy Daniels was a popular figure Wednesday at Thee DollHouse.
The adult film actress who is embroiled in a controversy involving an alleged sexual encounter with President Donald Trump in 2006 put on a pair of performances on the first night of a two-night engagement at the club.
Each dancing performance on the main stage around 10:15 p.m. and 1 a.m. lasted four songs and drew close to 100 customers, which club personnel said accounted for one of the busiest nights in recent weeks. The club canceled its weekly amateur contest for the appearance by Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.
Daniels met and chatted with many of the customers following her first performance, spending nearly an hour greeting a steady stream of men and women who paid $20 each to take pictures with her — many of them provocative — or purchase some of her merchandise. She also took free photos with many of the club's dancers.
Never miss a local story.
Her merchandise included nude photos, T-shirts featuring a depiction of Daniels lying on top of an enlarged rolled-up copy of a Forbes magazine with the words "Don't Make Me Spank You" — a reference to reports that Trump asked her to spank him with a copy of a Forbes featuring him on the cover — and copies of her new movie on DVD, a Wicked Pictures film called Unbridled.
Daniels said Wednesday that the completion of the movie was delayed five months because she fell off her horse and injured her back and pelvis to the extent she was forced to use a wheelchair.
Many in attendance were visiting golfers, including one man from Pennsylvania who said Daniels was "friendlier than I thought and definitely very pretty." He said his group may have visited the club Wednesday whether Daniels was there or not.
Daniels began her first set in a fireman's outfit from "Fire Station 69" and her songs included "Burning Down the House" by Talking Heads and "Fire Woman" by Cult. Her second performance featured a USA-themed red, white and blue outfit and began with Lenny Kravitz's version of "American Woman."
Daniels is capitalizing on her recently increased fame by making paid appearances at strip clubs across the country on what she's calling her "Make America Horny Again" Tour.
Daniels was back in the news on the eve of her DollHouse appearances. On Tuesday, she filed a lawsuit against Trump seeking to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement that she signed days before the 2016 presidential election, according to the Associated Press.
The lawsuit alleges that the agreement is "null and void and of no consequence" because Trump didn't personally sign it, the AP reports.
According to the AP, Daniels claims in the lawsuit that she wanted to go public with the details of her alleged sexual relationship with Trump in the weeks leading up to the election, and she and Trump's attorney Michael Cohen signed the nondisclosure agreement on Oct. 28, 2016.
Cohen has said he paid the porn actress and director $130,000 out of his own pocket as part of the agreement. He has also said that "neither the Trump Organization nor the Trump campaign was a party to the transaction with Ms. Clifford, and neither reimbursed me for the payment, either directly or indirectly."
According to NBC News, the White House claimed Wednesday that Cohen obtained a secret restraining order in a private arbitration proceeding and warned that Daniels faces penalties if she publicly discusses a relationship with the President.
Comments