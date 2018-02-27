Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com
Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com

Latest News

Former adult entertainment store site of new crematory

By Michaela Broyles

mbroyles@thesunnews.com

February 27, 2018 03:43 PM

The former site of Cherry Boxxx, an adult entertainment business that was under fire last year, will soon be turned into a crematory.

Located at 4947 Highway 17 Bypass South, Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services is set to open in June, according to its owner Kelvin Lewis — who also owned and operated Cherry Boxxx.

"I became a licensed funeral director in 2017," Lewis said. "It's an honor to serve families in their time of need."

Cherry Boxxx closed on Nov. 1 of last year, just months after Horry County sued the business in an attempt to force its closure.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The county claimed the business was an adult entertainment establishment that was unlawfully operating too close to a private residence and church. County policy prohibits adult businesses being located within 1,500 feet of residential areas and houses of worship.

“The Cherry Boxxx is located within 168 from a house of worship, 245 feet from a residential district and 536 feet from a residential structure,” the lawsuit stated.

The suit was filed July 21 and claimed the business was also operating illegally without a business license.

Cherry Boxxx claimed to be a smoke shop that also sold magazines, lingerie and DVDs. Before Lewis opened Cherry Boxxx, it operated under the name Airport Express Video — another adult entertainment business that shut down in 2014 on charges of lewd behavior.

Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

NAACP Files Lawsuit against Myrtle Beach over Traffic Loop

View More Video