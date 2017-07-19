Mom of family who escaped fire: ‘What a mighty God we serve. He spared my family’s life.’

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:08 Carolina Forest to look at incorporation, special tax district options Pause 1:28 Fire crews battle apartment building blaze 0:14 Apartment fire in Surfside started early Wednesday morning 1:50 U.S. 501 straightening could threaten downtown Myrtle Beach shops 1:34 Your weather forecast for July 13 1:19 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for July 12 2:06 Brenda Bethune announces run for MB mayor 2:23 Bond denied for Ocean Boulevard shooter 2:03 Friends remember Loris teen shot and killed 1:42 Your Myrtle Beach weather forecast for July 7 Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email On Wednesday morning, Horry County Fire Rescue, Surfside Beach and Murrells Inlet-Garden City fire departments responded to a blaze at an apartment complex on Barkwood Drive within the Southbridge apartments in the Surfside Beach area. etownsend@thesunnews.com

On Wednesday morning, Horry County Fire Rescue, Surfside Beach and Murrells Inlet-Garden City fire departments responded to a blaze at an apartment complex on Barkwood Drive within the Southbridge apartments in the Surfside Beach area. etownsend@thesunnews.com