Moped driver killed in Conway hit-and-run identified

A man operating a moped who was killed in an early Saturday morning hit-and-run in Conway on U.S. 701 South was identified by the Horry County Coroner’s Office.
Terry Allan Morehead, 46 of Conway was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Tony Hendrick, Horry County deputy coroner.
The crash happened in Conway city limits about 4:20 a.m. on U.S. 701 and New Road, according to Hendrick. Conway police were called to the deadly collision, involving the moped and one other vehicle, according to a release from Sgt. Darren Alston with Conway police.
Conway investigating officers determined the moped was hit from behind by a burgundy van, and the van fled the scene following the crash, Alston said.
The suspect vehicle would have damage to the front passenger side and missing part of its front fender, Alston said.
The crash remains under investigation by Conway police and the South Carolina Highway Patrol MAIT team.
Anyone with information on the crash can call their local police agency, the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790 or Crime Stoppers of the Low Country at 1-888- CRIME-SC.
