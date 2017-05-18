Vehicle in S.C. 22 crash was the same vehicle involved in kidnapping

The vehicle that was involved in the S.C. 22 wreck on Tuesday is the same vehicle that was involved in a kidnapping incident, according to an Horry County Police press release.
Horry County dispatch was advised on Tuesday afternoon that a silver Honda Accord with Alabama tags on S.C. 22 was damaged extensively, according to the release. Police were also advised that one person had been thrown from the car and was in the grass, the release states.
Police were further advised that Conway Police Department had a report of a female being held against her will, and that the Honda involved in the alleged kidnapping was the same Honda involved in the wreck, the release says.
The driver and passengers in the vehicle were transported to Grand Strand Medical Center, and officers noted that there were items on the roadway that appeared to be thrown from the vehicle, according to the release. The driver of the Honda is unidentified in the release.
Nineteen-year-old Shemeria Smith was one of the passengers in the Honda, and died around 7:45 Wednesday morning at GSMC, according to Tamara Willard, Chief Deputy Coroner of Horry County.
Smith had recently moved to Myrtle Beach from Alabama, Willard said.
Michaela Broyles, 843-626-028, @MichaelaBroyles
