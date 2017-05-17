A crumpled Honda, a debris field of clothes and a mangled guard rail are left on S.C. 22 on Tuesday, May 16, 2017. The state highway patrol reported the accident happened around 2:20 p.m. at mile marker 10.
A crumpled Honda, a debris field of clothes and a mangled guard rail are left on S.C. 22 on Tuesday, May 16, 2017. The state highway patrol reported the accident happened around 2:20 p.m. at mile marker 10.
A crumpled Honda, a debris field of clothes and a mangled guard rail are left on S.C. 22 on Tuesday, May 16, 2017. The state highway patrol reported the accident happened around 2:20 p.m. at mile marker 10. Janet Blackmon Morgan jblackmon@thesunnews.com

May 17, 2017 2:44 PM

19-year-old woman dies morning after S.C. 22 crash

By Michaela Broyles

mbroyles@thesunnews.com

A nineteen-year-old woman involved in a car crash died Wednesday morning, according to Tamara Willard, Chief Deputy Coroner of Horry County.

Shemeria Smith was the passenger of a vehicle involved in a wreck that occurred on S.C. Highway 22 around 2:30 Tuesday afternoon. Smith was transported to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center, where she died around 7:45 Wednesday morning, according to Willard.

Smith had recently moved to Myrtle Beach from Alabama, Willard said.

An autopsy is scheduled Thursday to determine the cause of death.

Horry County police are still investigating the incident.

Michaela Broyles, 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles

