Look what was swimming near Garden City Pier

A video of sharks swimming near the Garden City Pier has now gone viral, with over 3 million views and nearly 100,000 shares on Facebook.
The video was taken Tuesday afternoon by Cody Kinzer of King, North Carolina, and shows how close the sharks got to the shoreline.
“It was our second day there fishing, and as soon as we walked on the pier there were people already looking over the edge,” Kinzer said. “We decided to see what was going on, and it turned out to be eight to ten pretty decent sized sharks just really close to shore, so we started filming.”
The video shows two of the sharks swimming just feet away from the shore, and several sharks swimming below the pier.
“I’ve fished down at the beach a pretty good amount so I’ve seen sharks before, but I was just really amazed that there was a bunch of them that close to the shore and the size that they were,” Kinzer said. “In my mind, I just thought it was a really cool experience.”
Michaela Broyles, 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
Comments