New this week in Myrtle Beach-area theaters

New This Week :
Winchester | Inspired by true events. On an isolated stretch of land 50 miles outside of San Francisco sits the most haunted house in the world. Built by Sarah Winchester, (Academy Award®-winner Helen Mirren) heiress to the Winchester fortune, it is a house that knows no end. Constructed in an incessant twenty-four hour a day, seven day a week mania for decades, it stands seven stories tall and contains hundreds of rooms. To the outsider it looks like a monstrous monument to a disturbed woman’s madness. But Sarah is not building for herself, for her niece (Sarah Snook) or for the brilliant Doctor Eric Price (Jason Clarke) whom she has summoned to the house. She is building a prison, an asylum for hundreds of vengeful ghosts, and the most terrifying among them have a score to settle with the Winchesters...
Continuing :
Maze Runner : The Death Cure | Thomas leads some escaped Gladers on their final and most dangerous mission yet. To save their friends, they must break into the legendary Last City, a WCKD-controlled labyrinth that may turn out to be the deadliest maze of all. Anyone who makes it out alive will get answers to the questions that the Gladers have been asking since they arrived in the maze.
12 Strong | “12 Strong” is set in the harrowing days following 9/11 when a U.S. Special Forces team, led by their new Captain, Mitch Nelson (Hemsworth), is chosen to be the first U.S. troops sent into Afghanistan for an extremely dangerous mission. There, in the rugged mountains, they must convince Northern Alliance General Dostum (Negahban) to join forces with them to fight their common adversary: the Taliban and their Al Qaeda allies. In addition to overcoming mutual distrust and a vast cultural divide, the Americans—accustomed to state-of-the-art warfare—must adopt the rudimentary tactics of the Afghani horse soldiers. But despite their uneasy bond, the new allies face overwhelming odds: outnumbered and outgunned by a ruthless enemy that does not take prisoners.
Den of Thieves | DEN OF THIEVES is a gritty Los Angeles crime saga which follows the intersecting and often personally connected lives of an elite unit of the LA County Sheriff's Dept. and the state's most successful bank robbery crew as the outlaws plan a seemingly impossible heist on the Federal Reserve Bank of downtown Los Angeles.
The Commuter | During his daily commute from Manhattan to Upstate New York, a cop-turned-insurance salesman (Liam Neeson) is approached by a mysterious woman (Vera Farmiga), who tells him that he must locate a passenger who's carrying something dangerous. If he fails, everyone aboard the train, as well as his family at home, will be killed. Patrick Wilson, Elizabeth McGovern, Sam Neill, and Jonathan Banks co-star.
Paddington 2 | In this sequel to the 2014 family film, Paddington Bear (voice of Ben Whishaw) tries to earn enough money to buy an antique book for his aunt's 100th birthday, but his quest brings him into conflict with an unscrupulous actor (Hugh Grant) who also wants the tome. In time, Paddington's misadventures cause him to end up in jail, and he plots his escape with the help of a kindhearted convict (Brendan Gleeson). Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent, Peter Capaldi, Michael Gambon, and Imelda Staunton co-star. Directed by Paul King, Paddington 2 is based on the beloved series of children's books by Michael Bond.
Proud Mary | A hitwoman named Mary (Taraji P. Henson) performs assassinations for a crime syndicate in Boston, but she has a change of heart when she encounters an orphaned boy. Billy Brown, Margaret Avery, Xander Berkeley, Danny Glover, and Neal McDonough co-star.
The Post | In the summer of 1971, the Washington Post faces a historic dilemma: whether or not to publish the Pentagon Papers, a top-secret document that reveals the U.S. government knew for decades the Vietnam War was unwinnable. Executive editor Ben Bradlee (Tom Hanks) and publisher Kay Graham (Meryl Streep) debate the best course of action in this docudrama, which was directed by Steven Spielberg. Bruce Greenwood, Matthew Rhys, Bob Odenkirk, Michael Stuhlbarg, Sarah Paulson, Tracy Letts, Bradley Whitford, Alison Brie, Jesse Plemons, David Cross, Carrie Coon, and Zach Woods co-star.
Insidious | In the fourth installment in the Insidious series, parapsychologist Elise Rainier (Lin Shaye) must delve even deeper into the infernal world known as "the Further" when supernatural forces target her own family. Angus Sampson, Leigh Whannell, Josh Stewart, Caitlin Gerard, and Kirk Aceveda co-star.
Star Wars: The Last Jedi | ian Johnson (Looper, Brick) wrote and directed this installment of the Star Wars saga, which picks up where The Force Awakens left off. While Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) teaches Rey (Daisy Ridley) in the ways of the Force, Skywalker’s former apprentice Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) continues to explore the Dark Side. Carrie Fisher, John Boyega, Domhnall Gleeson, Oscar Isaac, Benicio Del Toro, Gwendoline Christie, and Laura Dern co-star.
The Greatest Showman | This musical about the life of entrepreneur P.T. Barnum (Hugh Jackman) depicts how he found fame and fortune by starting a circus in 1870s America. The Greatest Showman posits Barnum as the creator of modern show business, and a man who believed in celebrating those who were different instead of scorning them. Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Zendaya, and Rebecca Ferguson co-star.
Jumanji | Four teenagers discover a mysterious video game from the ’90s while serving detention, and are sucked into a virtual jungle when they try to play it. Transformed into various video-game characters -- a hunky explorer (Dwayne Johnson), a clever zoologist (Kevin Hart), a warrior babe (Karen Gillan), and a rotund professor (Jack Black) -- the group must trek through this strange new world if they want to survive. Directed by Jake Kasdan, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is a sequel to the 1995 fantasy adventure Jumanji.
Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com
