New this week in Myrtle Beach-area theaters

New This Week
12 Strong | “12 Strong” is set in the harrowing days following 9/11 when a U.S. Special Forces team, led by their new Captain, Mitch Nelson (Hemsworth), is chosen to be the first U.S. troops sent into Afghanistan for an extremely dangerous mission. There, in the rugged mountains, they must convince Northern Alliance General Dostum (Negahban) to join forces with them to fight their common adversary: the Taliban and their Al Qaeda allies. In addition to overcoming mutual distrust and a vast cultural divide, the Americans—accustomed to state-of-the-art warfare—must adopt the rudimentary tactics of the Afghani horse soldiers. But despite their uneasy bond, the new allies face overwhelming odds: outnumbered and outgunned by a ruthless enemy that does not take prisoners.
A Better Tomorrow | An adaptation of the original John Woo movie this is the 4th in the series with former drug smuggler attempts to start his life anew and repair his relationship with his estranged brother, who is an up-and-coming star in the police department’s narcotics division.
Den of Thieves | DEN OF THIEVES is a gritty Los Angeles crime saga which follows the intersecting and often personally connected lives of an elite unit of the LA County Sheriff's Dept. and the state's most successful bank robbery crew as the outlaws plan a seemingly impossible heist on the Federal Reserve Bank of downtown Los Angeles.
Continuing
The Commuter | During his daily commute from Manhattan to Upstate New York, a cop-turned-insurance salesman (Liam Neeson) is approached by a mysterious woman (Vera Farmiga), who tells him that he must locate a passenger who's carrying something dangerous. If he fails, everyone aboard the train, as well as his family at home, will be killed. Patrick Wilson, Elizabeth McGovern, Sam Neill, and Jonathan Banks co-star.
Paddington 2 | n this sequel to the 2014 family film, Paddington Bear (voice of Ben Whishaw) tries to earn enough money to buy an antique book for his aunt's 100th birthday, but his quest brings him into conflict with an unscrupulous actor (Hugh Grant) who also wants the tome. In time, Paddington's misadventures cause him to end up in jail, and he plots his escape with the help of a kindhearted convict (Brendan Gleeson). Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent, Peter Capaldi, Michael Gambon, and Imelda Staunton co-star. Directed by Paul King, Paddington 2 is based on the beloved series of children's books by Michael Bond.
Proud Mary | A hitwoman named Mary (Taraji P. Henson) performs assassinations for a crime syndicate in Boston, but she has a change of heart when she encounters an orphaned boy. Billy Brown, Margaret Avery, Xander Berkeley, Danny Glover, and Neal McDonough co-star.
The Post | In the summer of 1971, the Washington Post faces a historic dilemma: whether or not to publish the Pentagon Papers, a top-secret document that reveals the U.S. government knew for decades the Vietnam War was unwinnable. Executive editor Ben Bradlee (Tom Hanks) and publisher Kay Graham (Meryl Streep) debate the best course of action in this docudrama, which was directed by Steven Spielberg. Bruce Greenwood, Matthew Rhys, Bob Odenkirk, Michael Stuhlbarg, Sarah Paulson, Tracy Letts, Bradley Whitford, Alison Brie, Jesse Plemons, David Cross, Carrie Coon, and Zach Woods co-star.
Insidious | In the fourth installment in the Insidious series, parapsychologist Elise Rainier (Lin Shaye) must delve even deeper into the infernal world known as "the Further" when supernatural forces target her own family. Angus Sampson, Leigh Whannell, Josh Stewart, Caitlin Gerard, and Kirk Aceveda co-star.
All The Money In The World | This crime thriller dramatizes the real-life 1973 kidnapping of 16-year-old John Paul Getty III (Charlie Plummer), the grandson of billionaire oil tycoon J. Paul Getty (Christopher Plummer). John’s mother Gail (Michelle Williams) begs J. Paul Getty to pay the kidnappers’ ransom; when he refuses, she decides to rescue her son with the help of Getty’s business associate, an ex-CIA agent named Fletcher Chase (Mark Wahlberg). Directed by Ridley Scott, All the Money in the World originally starred Kevin Spacey as J. Paul Getty. When Spacey was accused of sexual misconduct, Scott reshot his scenes with Christopher Plummer in just nine days in order to meet the movie’s planned release date.
Star Wars: The Last Jedi | ian Johnson (Looper, Brick) wrote and directed this installment of the Star Wars saga, which picks up where The Force Awakens left off. While Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) teaches Rey (Daisy Ridley) in the ways of the Force, Skywalker’s former apprentice Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) continues to explore the Dark Side. Carrie Fisher, John Boyega, Domhnall Gleeson, Oscar Isaac, Benicio Del Toro, Gwendoline Christie, and Laura Dern co-star.
Ferdinand | CoA gentle bull named Ferdinand (voice of John Cena) lives a happy life as the pet of a loving family in Spain, and prefers smelling flowers to fighting. When he is captured and forced to participate in bullfights, he plots to escape and return home with the help of a group of animal friends. Kate McKinnon, Anthony Anderson, Bobby Cannavale, Peyton Manning, Gina Rodriguez, and Gabriel Iglesias also lend their voices to this animated comedy, which was directed by Carlos Saldanha (Rio).
The Greatest Showman | This musical about the life of entrepreneur P.T. Barnum (Hugh Jackman) depicts how he found fame and fortune by starting a circus in 1870s America. The Greatest Showman posits Barnum as the creator of modern show business, and a man who believed in celebrating those who were different instead of scorning them. Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Zendaya, and Rebecca Ferguson co-star.
Jumanji | Four teenagers discover a mysterious video game from the ’90s while serving detention, and are sucked into a virtual jungle when they try to play it. Transformed into various video-game characters -- a hunky explorer (Dwayne Johnson), a clever zoologist (Kevin Hart), a warrior babe (Karen Gillan), and a rotund professor (Jack Black) -- the group must trek through this strange new world if they want to survive. Directed by Jake Kasdan, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is a sequel to the 1995 fantasy adventure Jumanji.
Pitch Perfect 3 | Feeling adrift ever since they graduated from college, the Bellas are thrilled when they are offered a chance to reunite for a USO tour in Europe. While the ladies get into a heated competition with the other musical acts, Beca (Anna Kendrick) mulls an offer to leave the group behind for a solo career. Rebel Wilson, Hailee Steinfeld, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp, Hana Mae Lee, Ester Dean, Ruby Rose, Elizabeth Banks, John Lithgow, and John Michael Higgins co-star.
Theater Information
▪ AMC Broadway 17 (Broadway at the Beach), 1175 Celebrity Circle, Myrtle Beach, 843-445-1600
▪ AMC Colonial 12 (Myrtle Beach mall), 10177 N. Kings Highway, North Myrtle Beach, 843-272-6598
▪ Cinemark at Myrtle Beach (Coastal Grand mall), 2100 Coastal Grand Circle, Myrtle Beach, 843-839-3225 or cinemark.com
▪ Frank Theatres-Rivertowne Stadium 12, 220 Rivertowne Blvd., Conway, 843-365-9000 or franktheatres.com
▪ Frank Theatres-Coastal Cinemas 10, 5200 Bridgers Road, Shallotte, N.C., 910-754-7469 or franktheatres.com
▪ Grand 14 at The Market Common, 4002 Deville St., Myrtle Beach, 843-282-0550 or www.stonetheatres.com
