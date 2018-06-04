Machine Gun Kelly performs at the Rock On The Range Music Festival at Mapfre Stadium on Friday, May 18, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio.
Entertainment

Chart-topping rap artist, DJs to perform in Myrtle Beach ahead of CCMF

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

June 04, 2018 08:58 PM

The Carolina Country Music Festival isn't the only show in town this week.

Fusion Fest, which will feature a foam party, a rap concert and a glow rage, begins Tuesday and runs through Thursday at Myrtle Beach Speedway.

The event kicks off with Aqua: A Foam Party Creation hosted by Party Monster AF from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday, followed by Fusion The Concert featuring Machine Gun Kelly (aka MGK) and DJ Evolution from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday, and caps off with the Glow Rage featuring DJ/producer duo Caked Up.

Party Monster AF consists of Taylor Burt and DJ BZ and hosts parties at local clubs and elsewhere in the nation annually.

Machine Gun Kelly is a rapper and actor out of Cleveland, Ohio who is best known for single "Bad Things" featuring Camila Cabello, which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard U.S. R&B charts, and Billboard U.S. rap albums "Lace Up," "General Admission," and "Bloom."

Caked Up is made up of Oscar Wylde and Vegas Banger, a duo who produces and DJs parties.

