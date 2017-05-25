Memorial Day observances, concerts span Strand all weekend

The “Military Appreciation Days” Memorial Day weekend parade, as seen in a photo taken last year, will roll at 10:30 a.m. Saturday on Farrow Parkway, at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach. Army National Guard Spc. Alek Skarlatos of Oregon will be the grand marshal. Details at 843-918-1014 or www.militaryappreciationdays.com. JASON LEE The Sun News file photo