Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on April 8

Films roll at ‘YesYouCAN,’ Strand Cinema
▪ “YesYouCAN” (Champion Autism Network) Film Festival, at Grand 14 Cinema, at DeVille and Reed streets, at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach, with “The Family Next Door” (www.thefamilynextdoorfilm.com) at 10 a.m; and four shorts at 1:30 p.m. Each film block – $8.50, or $7 for student, teacher or senior – and pass for all six movies, at $20 and $15, respectively. Also, separate from fest: sensory friendly showing of “Smurfs: The Lost Village,” for families with children with autism, 10 a.m., for free. 609-744-0099, championautismnetwork.com/2017-films/, or email beckylarge66@gmail.com.
▪ Strand Cinema: “Arrival” 2:30 p.m., and “Miss Sloane” 7 p.m., at Strand Theater, 710 Front St., Georgetown. Each $5 members, otherwise $7. 843-527-2924 or www.strandcinema.org.
Car shows, touch-a-truck on tap
▪ Myrtle Beach Corvette Club’s “Calling All Cars” – welcoming all kinds of cars, and benefiting local charities – 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Lowes Foods, 111 Pavilion Drive, Little River. Free. 843-294-0127 or www.myrtlebeachcorvetteclub.com.
▪ “Touch-A-Truck,” 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at North Myrtle Beach Parks & Sport Complex, at S.C. 90 and Robert Edge Parkway, in soccer/lacrosse parking lot. Free. 843-281-3759.
▪ “Cruise to the Rock” Car Show, with Myrtle Beach Car Club (843-742-9802 or www.myrtlebeachcarclub.com) – and benefiting building fund for Solid Rock Baptist Church – 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at church, 9623 Scipio Road, in Burgess community, south of Holmestown Road, between U.S.17 and S.C. 707. 843-215-9382, 843-902-3360 or www.srbcsurfside.com.
Ride high at Horry County Fair, Family Kingdom
▪ Horry County Fair, daily through through April 16 – including noon-11 p.m. Saturday-Sunday – at Myrtle Beach Speedway, at 455 Hospitality Lane, across from Tanger Outlets, off U.S. 501, north of Myrtle Beach, just past S.C. 31. Regular daily admission (not including rides) $5 ages 12 and older; $3 ages 5-11, 65 and older, and anyone with military ID; and free ages 4 and younger. 843-236-0500 or www.myrtlebeachspeedway.com/hcfair/.
▪ Opening of Family Kingdom Amusement Park, 300 S. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach, 1-8 p.m. Saturday and 1-6 p.m. Sunday. Free admission, and wristbands – not including go-carts, zip lines and trampoline – are $27.95 plus tax (or $16.10 total for local residents with ID, sold only in the office under Swamp Fox roller coaster), and individual ride tickets cost $1.15 plus tax each, with 2-5 tickets needed per ride. 843-626-3447 or www.familykingdomfun.com.
Celebrate Easter early with egg hunts
▪ “Breakfast with the Easter Bunny,” Saturdays – 9 a.m. – April 8 at Tupelo Honey Cafe (reservations at 843-315-3780), and April 15 at Gordon Biersch (843-839-0249). Each $10 ages 4 and older, otherwise free, plus tax and gratuity.
▪ Annual egg hunt festival 10 a.m. at Conway’s Billy Gardner Recreation Complex, 1515 Mill Pond Road, near shelter, with hunts at 11 a.m. for ages 1-2, 11:15 for ages 3-5, 11:30 ages 6-8, and 11:45 ages 9-12. 843-488-1950 or www.conwayparksandrecreation.com.
▪ Brunswick County Parks & Recreation’s “Bunny Dayz,” 10 a.m.-noon at Mulberry Park, 123 Mulberry St. Shallotte, N.C. with magic show at 10 a.m., egg hunt 11 a.m. or 910-253-2670 or bcparks.recdesk.com.
▪ Easter Egg Hunt, 10 a.m. in Franklin Square Park, on N. Howe St., Southport, N.C. cityofsouthport.com.
Festivals include winery, Barefoot Landing
▪ Low Country Herb Society’s “Spring Garden Festival” benefit, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at Inlet Culinary Garden, 5071 U.S. 17 Business S., Murrells Inlet. Free admission. 843-357-1194, or email sclchsnews@gmail.com.
▪ “Plantacular Sale,” 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday at Brookgreen Gardens, on U.S. 17, between Murrells Inlet and Litchfield Beach. Free with admission, which lasts seven consecutive days – $16 ages 13-64, $14 ages 65 and older, $8 ages 4-12, and free ages 3 and younger. 843-235-6000 or www.brookgreen.org.
▪ “Blues & Jazz Fest,” 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at At La Belle Amie Vineyard, 1120 St. Joseph Road, Little River, just west of North Myrtle Beach Middle School. $8; also, bring two canned/dry-good items for area food banks and receive $3 discount. 843-399-9463 or labelleamie.com.
▪ “SpringFest!” noon-4 p.m. across Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach. 843-272-8349 or www.bflanding.com.
Special programs include two museum hosts
▪ Grand Strand Genealogy Club special workshop, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 1392 48th North, Myrtle Beach. $12, for lunch. Register at www.scgsgc.org.
▪ “Shell Identification Day,” 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Museum of Coastal Carolina, 21 E. Second St., Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. Free with admission: $9.50 ages 13-61, $8.50 ages 62 and older, $7.50 ages 3-12, and free ages 2 and younger. 910-579-1016 or museumplanetarium.org.
▪ “Ann Pamela Cunningham: The South Carolinian who saved Mount Vernon” lecture, with Karen Stokes, 1 p.m. at Horry County Museum, 805 Main St., Conway. Free. 843-915-5320 or www.horrycountymuseum.org.
Barefoot Landing neighbors book concerts
In Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach:
▪ The Texas Tenors, 7 p.m. at Alabama Theatre. $39.95, $44.95 or $49.95. 843-272-1111, 800-342-2262 or www.alabama-theatre.com.
▪ Cole Swindell, with Cole Taylor, 8 p.m. at House of Blues. Check for single tickets. 843-272-3000 or www.hob.com/myrtlebeach.
Plays include final day of ‘Big Love’
▪ At Coastal Carolina University Myrtle Beach Education Center Theater, on 79th Avenue North, off U.S. 17 in Myrtle Beach: “Ain’t that America: Rock ’n’ Roll Icons” lecture, with Dan Ennis, 10 a.m., for free, after coffee social at 9:30; and “Big Love,” 3 and 7:30 p.m., for $17, for which discounts are available and parental discretion advised. 843-349-2787 (ARTS) or www.coastal.edu/culturalarts.
▪ “Outside Mullingar,” 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at Stage Left Theatre Company, 3064 DeVille St., Myrtle Beach, in The Market Common, between Nevers and Lewis streets, next to Coastal Dance Centre. $21 general admission; and $18 active-duty military, veterans and students. 843-232-0339 or www.stagelefttheatremb.com.
▪ “The Subject Was Roses,” 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays through April 16 at Atlantic Stage, a Myrtle Beach Mall, at U.S. 17 and S.C. 22, near Briarcliffe Acres. $27.50 general admission; $22.50 ages 55 and older, as well as educators and military; and $17.50 students, including CCU Osher Lifelong Learning Institute members. 877-287-8587 (ATS-TKTS) or www.atlanticstage.com.
New exhibits grace Franklin Square Gallery
At Franklin Square Gallery, 130 E. West St., Southport, N.C., open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, two special events in store. Details at 910-457-5450 or www.franklinsquaregallery.com:
▪ Annual “Art in Bloom Show,” Saturday with four local clubs – Southport Garden Club, The Garden Club of St. James, Coastal Garden Club, and Winding River Garden Club.
▪ “Members Show,” with works by the Associated Artists of Southport, whose members hail from as far as Myrtle Beach, through mid-June.
