‘Carolina Country’ hits air on former news-talk station WJXY

Country music fans on the Grand Strand have a third station on their FM dial: WJXY-FM 93.9 “Carolina Country.”
The new format, touting “Today’s New Country and Yesterday’s Throwbacks,” going back to the 1980s and ’90s, hit the air at 3 p.m. Monday with music by such artists as Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, George Strait and Randy Travis.
Based in Bradford, Pa., Colonial Media and Entertainment has added two more stations to its Grand Strand cluster based in Little River (www.colonial.fm/radio-group), with WJXY as well as WXJY-93.7 “Rejoice,” with urban gospel music for the Georgetown area. Both were formerly with Joule Broadcasting LLC as a news-talk station simulcast on both frequencies.
They join WMIR-AM “Rejoice” 1200, with gospel programming simulcast on low-power frequencies 103.5 FM on the north Strand and soon on 95.5 FM in Conway, and North Myrtle Beach oldies station WNMB-AM 900, for which an FM simulcast is slated to begin this summer.
From Thursday evening to the announcement made Monday afternoon, Colonial spent this past weekend with a spinning wheel of formats, rotating among all polka, Elvis, Christmas, Alabama, and love songs.
WJXY’s on-air lineup Mondays-Fridays comprises Fitz 6-10 a.m.; Charles “Boz” Bosworth, Colonial’s assistant operations manager for Myrtle Beach; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; and Christy “Sweet Tea” Andrulonis, the program director, 3-7 p.m. NASCAR and University of South Carolina Gamecocks sports coverage also is planned.
The other two local FM country stations are Cumulus’ WLFF-FM “Nash” 106.5 and I Heart Media’s WGTR-FM “Gator” 107.9, and two distant signals reaching this area: WEGX-FM “Eagle” 92.9 from Florence, also part of I Heart Media, and WKML-FM 95.9 “Today’s Country,” from Fayetteville, N.C.
WLSC-AM 1240 “Tiger Radio” from Loris plays classic country and is home to “Down at the Barbershop,” also with live performances, 10 a.m.-noon Fridays.
