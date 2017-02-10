Next-door FM frequencies change, with one rotating formats till Monday

The weekend has begun with shakeups of two next-door FM frequencies, first heard Thursday evening.
The new ownership, Colonial Media and Entertainment of Bradford, Pa., announced the changes on Friday for the former news-talk format simulcast on WJXY-FM 93.9 and WXJY-FM 93.7.
The 93.9 signal is rotating formats by the hour, with such themes and titles as polka (“The Accordion”), love songs ( “Loveland”), all Elvis tunes (“The King”), and all Alabama (“The Bowery”). The decision on a format is planned for 3 p.m. Monday, Jeffrey Andrulonis, Colonial’s chairman/chief executive officer, stated in news release. A voice mail was left Friday morning for him.
The setting at 93.7, now touted as “Rejoice – Georgetown's Inspiration Station,” has begun broadcasting urban gospel music.
The two stations, formerly in a trust with Joule Broadcasting LLC, and managed as part of the Cumulus Myrtle Beach station cluster, add to Colonial Media’s roster serving the Grand Strand from a new local studio in Little River (www.colonial.fm/radio-group). They join WMIR-AM “Rejoice” 1200, with gospel programming simulcast on low-power frequencies 103.5 FM on the north Strand and 95.5 FM in Conway – and North Myrtle Beach oldies station WNMB-AM 900, for which Colonial Media has scheduled an FM simulcast to start this summer.
The shift from the “News Talk That Matters” format that had been simulcast on WJXY/WXJY since fall 2013 until recently – with syndicated show hosts such as Nashville, Tenn.-based Phil Valentine on weekday afternoons, and economics analyst Larry Kudlow on Saturday mornings – leaves the Myrtle Beach radio market with one news-talk station again.
Alpha Media’s WRNN-FM “Hot Talk” 99.5 FM, has kept a longtime presence led by local hosts Dave Priest and Liz Callaway, 6-10 a.m. Mondays-Fridays, and such syndicated titans as Rush Limbaugh and Sean Hannity, airing noon-3 p.m and 3-6 p.m. respectively on weekdays. WRNN-FM also was a nominee in the 2016 National Association of Broadcasters Marconi Radio Awards’ category for “Small Market Station of the Year.”
