‘That’s the South Carolina state record’: Large Gulf flounder caught in Murrells Inlet

Submitted photo

Capt. Dan Connolly of O-Fish-Al Expeditions in Murrells Inlet was about 4 miles offshore in 40 feet of water Wednesday, working a live bottom area with large live finger mullet on Carolina rigs in search of flounder.

Early in the day, around 8:30 a.m., Connolly’s regular client, John Fairey, of Columbia, hooked up with what Connolly knew was a flounder and began working the fish to the boat.

Southern flounder are the most common and typically the largest of the flatfish species caught in local waters, but Gulf and Summer flounder are occasionally encountered too.

As the fish was coming to the surface, Connolly recognized it as a quality flounder, or a doormat. But he was a bit surprised when he got the fish in the boat and immediately recognized this was no Southern flounder.

“After I netted it and it hit the deck, I (told John) ‘That’s the South Carolina state record Gulf flounder right there,’ “ recalled Connolly.

Connolly quickly identified the fish as a Gulf flounder by the three distinct ocelli, or eye-like spots, on its top side.

“The Southern flounder has no distinct eye-like spots,” said Connolly. “The Gulf flounder has one spot above the lateral line, one below it and one in the middle.”

Connolly also knew the current state record Gulf flounder is a 4-pound, 7-ounce specimen caught by Joe Holmes, of Conway, out of Little River. Connolly recognized this fish as much larger, therefore his immediate prediction that Fairey was going to be the new holder of the state record.

Later that morning, back at the docks at Marlin Quay Marina, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources’ biologist Kris Reynolds weighed the fish at 6 pounds, 3 ounces with a length of just over 25 inches.

Reynolds completed the necessary documentation and the catch is now only pending the signature of Gov. Henry McMaster to be added to the state record book.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Ironically, the docks at Marlin Quay Marina also have claim in the state record book.

Angler John Kuczma of Myrtle Beach caught a 17-pound, 9.6-ounce Southern flounder right off the marina’s docks in the fall of 2003, and that fish is tied for the state record even though Kuczma’s fish was heavier than the co-state record fish, a 17-pound, 6-ounce specimen caught by L.C. Floyd of Florence in 1974 in the South Santee River.