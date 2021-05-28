‘That’s a record for Georgetown’: Blue Marlin Tournament kicks off with a bang

South Carolina Governor's Cup Billfishing Series

Through two days of fishing, the blue marlin action has been incredible in the annual Georgetown Blue Marlin Tournament at Georgetown Landing Marina.

The field of 65 boats has released 44 blue marlin and Sportin’ Life made a big splash at the dock on opening day on Thursday by weighing in a 445-pound blue marlin.

“That’s a record for Georgetown,” said Amy Dukes, Tournament Coordinator for the South Carolina Governor’s Cup Billfishing Series, said of the 44 releases.

The results are preliminary, but if they become official, the number of releases through the first two days would easily shatter the previous record of blue marlin releases in the 53-year history of the tournament. The previous record was 23 blue marlin released in 2015.

Although the marine forecast looks dicey, seven boats are eligible to fish on Saturday’s final day of fishing. If a small craft advisory is issued the final day would be canceled and the tournament would be over through the first two days of fishing.

Two boats, Inappropriate and Cut-N-Dry, were tied in first place with four blue marlin releases each, good for 2,400 points (600 for each blue marlin release). Inappropriate is in first-place by accomplishing the four releases first.

Reel Hook Up was in third with three blue marlin releases for 1,800 points. Eight other boats have released two blue marlin. Seven sailfish and three white marlin have also been released by the field.

Blue marlin are the only billfish species that can be landed and brought to the dock in the tournament and other events in the series.

The federal minimum size for a blue marlin to be harvested is 99 inches, measured from fork of the tail to tip of the lower jaw.

In S.C. Governor’s Cup Billfishing Series events, though, a blue marlin must measure 105 inches to be brought to the dock.