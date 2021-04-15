Grand Strand Fishing Report: Spanish mackerel making big appearance, other action spotty

Apache Pier

Estuary

Look For: Spotted seatrout, flounder, red drum, black drum, sheepshead, bluefish, Spanish mackerel.

Comments: Capt. Dan Connolly of O-Fish-Al Expeditions and clients were floating live shrimp at the Murrells Inlet jetties on Wednesday, targeting mainly spotted seatrout. The crew got a big bite on a shrimp and the fish proceeded to make an impressive run after hooked. Connolly thought what could it be – a monster trout, a stray bull red? After several minutes and quite a battle a striped bass, or striper, appeared at the surface. Soon, a 27 1/4-inch striper was in the box. Connolly noted the striper was the first he’s caught in 20 years in the inlet. Connolly has found a good trout bite thus far this spring but as the weather warms expects it to dwindle. “We’re still getting on good bites but they are more scattered and more inconsistent whether at the jetties or in the creeks,” said Connolly. “In the next couple weeks, trout will be over with the water temperature rising and more critters showing up like pinfish.” Connolly has caught black drum and red drum, but calls the action “spotty.” Flounder action is on the upswing. “There are plenty flounder,” said Connolly. “Ninety percent are dinks but there’s definitely some decent ones showing up. In a solid month we’ll be catching more keeper flounder. We’re in a super transition period. Some species are migrating out and some pushing in. Trout are leaving, flounder are coming in and the bluefish pushing in hard too especially on a rising tide. Spanish have been in the creeks too.” Trout action continues to be good on the north end too. “The trout bite has been the ticket with live shrimp,” said Capt. Patrick Kelly of Captain Smiley Fishing Charters in Little River. “We’ve been catching some nice-size fish, some 20-inch plus fish. The slip floats and live shrimp are doing pretty well.” Kelly has also had success with red drum and black drum. Kelly notes flounder action has been good in Cherry Grove Inlet. “There are a lot of short fish right now,” said Kelly. For now, South Carolina’s minimum size limit for flounder is 15 inches although a bill currently being considered in the S.C. State Legislature is poised to change the size and bag limits for the species. Flounder are closed to harvest for recreational anglers in North Carolina waters, with a flounder season set to open from Aug. 16 to Sept. 30 in the Tar Heel State.

Inshore

Look For: Spanish mackerel, bluefish, king mackerel, weakfish, flounder, black drum, whiting, pompano.

Comments: The arrival of Spanish mackerel has been the big event in the near-shore waters of the Atlantic in the last two weeks. Boats have had very good success catching Spanish in the 12-15 inch range while trolling mackerel tree rigs tipped by Clark or Drone spoons on No. 1 or No. 2 planers. Capt. Brant McMullan of Ocean Isle Fishing Center says to expect some large kings to show up soon on the trail of the Spanish. “Some of the bigger (kings) tend to hang around the Spanish when they start showing up,” said McMullan. Spanish have mainly congregated around the near-shore artificial reefs, but may also be found around inlet passes and along the beach. The artificial reefs have also been producing some nice weakfish (summer trout), along with black sea bass and flounder. The Spanish made their way to Apache Pier on Tuesday and Wednesday, along with bluefish, reports Lynn Galloway of the pier. Anglers have also caught black drum, under-sized flounder and whiting. The ocean water temperature Thursday was 65 degrees on the surface and 63 on the bottom at the pier.

Offshore

Look For: Wahoo, dolphin, blackfin tuna, yellowfin tuna, king mackerel, grouper, red snapper, amberjack, vermilion snapper, triggerfish, porgy, grunts, black sea bass.

Comments: ‘Tis the season for the much-desired offshore slam of tuna, wahoo and dolphin for trolling boats around the offshore ledges and bottom spots off the Carolina coast. McMullan of Ocean Isle Fishing Center shared his thoughts on the current offshore trolling situation. “We’re still catching some wahoo, but the wahoo bite is a little off,” said McMullan. “As we’re approaching the full moon (wahoo action) will improve. We’re seeing a lot of blackfin tuna with a couple of yellowfin mixing in, but no numbers yet.” McMullan says a few dolphin have arrived with plenty more on the way. “We caught a few dolphin the last trip out and that’s an indication of things to come,” said McMullan. “They’re catching dolphin off Georgia so they’re making their way up here. The first of May is when the first big push of dolphin happens and the wahoo will thin out. Yellowfin should get better if we’re going to have any this year.” McMullan has seen a few king mackerel caught in 90 feet of water in 65-degree water. “They may well be here,” said McMullan. “Once that water gets over 65 from 50 feet on out, they’ll be there. By the first of May, you could expect them to show up on spots within 20 miles of the beach.” April brings tournaments targeting tuna, wahoo and dolphin, and a few are on tap in the area. The Far Out Shootout out of Ocean Isle Fishing Center kicks off Saturday and runs through May 15. Fishing teams can select and two days during that stretch for fishing days with the winner determined by the highest aggregate of one fish from each species. General manager Ed Keelin and Georgetown Landing Marina are staging the 2021 Meatfish Slam April 22-24. The annual shallow-water grouper spawning season closure continues through April with the season opening again on May 1 in the South Atlantic Region. “The early indications are (the grouper fishing) could be pretty good,” said McMullan.

Freshwater

Look For: Bream, bass, catfish, crappie.

Comments: While all local rivers are out of flood stage, some areas are in more fishable condition that others. “The only river in good shape is the Waccamaw,” said Ronald “Catfish” Stalvey of Stalvey’s Bait and Tackle in Conway. “They’ve been catching some of the finest fish you can lay your eyes on. In the Ricefields area also.” Stalvey reports the bream bite is on with fish now hitting crickets in 2-4 feet of water. Wax worms have also worked for bream. “I’ve been hearing reports of caterpillars falling like crazy,” said Stalvey. “That’s a great sign - means its time.” Bedding season is here for bass. “There are lots of bedding fish,” said Stalvey. “They are doing real good on topwater, any Texas rigged worms and spinnerbaits.” Crappie action continues to be good despite the warming water. “They’ve been really good still, especially in the Ricefields on docks,” said Stalvey, who personally caught a pair of 14-inch crappie over the weekend while bream fishing with crickets. Catfish catches have also been good. “They’ve been unbelievable on eels mostly, (but) also live bream,” said Stalvey.