Blackfin tuna have been making rare appearances off the coast of Murrells Inlet

Part of the crew aboard Murrells Inlet Fishing Center’s Wild Thang shows off a pair of blackfin tuna caught from the Belky Bear vicinity last Saturday. Submitted photo

Belky Bear is the common name for a popular bottom spot located 13 miles east of Murrells Inlet in about 45 feet of water.

The area has made a name for itself over decades as spot where king mackerel action can be very good. When the kings are there and actively feeding, simply slow-trolling dead cigar minnows can quickly produce limits of three-fish per person.

Belky Bear, or simply The Bear, is a quick run from Murrells Inlet and is popular with local charter and private boats, especially in autumn which offers the best king mackerel action of the calendar year.

In the last few weeks, some of the charter boats working The Bear have had some pleasant surprises at the end of their line while fishing for kings.

Capt. Adam Goodwin or Tide Chaser and Capt. Jeff Maples of Reel Salty both landed a blackfin tuna on trips to Belky Bear, both while slow-trolling live menhaden, on Oct. 13. The blackfins were large ones, too, as Goodwin’s fish weighed 28 pounds and measured 38.5 inches and Maples’ fish weighed 20 pounds and measured 28 inches.

Blackfin tuna are a migratory pelagic species associated with offshore trolling in the area of the Continental Shelf, also known as The Break, some 45-plus miles out and in the vicinity of the Gulf Stream.

After Goodwin and Maples had their encounter, it happened again four days later.

Capt. Jimmy Dever of Murrells Inlet Fishing Center’s Wild Thang started his trip Saturday by netting menhaden along the beach off Garden City Beach in the 24-foot Triton.

“We shot out to Belky Bear and from the first line in the water until the very last, it was on the whole time,” said Dever.

The six-man charter crew put a limit of 18 kings that ranged from 15 to nearly 30 pounds in the box. The king bite was amazing, but the crew also hooked into a pair of blackfin tuna that were day-makers.

The two blackfins weighed 20.46 and 24.68 pounds, but how Dever managed to get both fish in the boat was quite the fish story.

It was a double-header as both tuna were on at the same time.

“I got the first one in the boat, then started to chase down the second and the prop wash bait got wrapped in the propellor,” said Dever.

With a sizable, rare inshore blackfin tuna on the line, there was only one thing for Dever to do.

“I shut the boat down, raised the motor, jumped in and got it all untangled,” said Dever. “I hopped back in the boat, lowered the motor and started it back up.”

The tuna was still hooked up and Dever proceeded to chase it down.

“Twenty minutes later tuna No. 2 hit the deck,” said Dever.

Dever, a 2019 graduate of Coastal Carolina University, isn’t sure why the blackfin tuna have been showing up so close to shore, but he’s glad to see them.

“I have no clue what’s bringing them inshore, whether it’s the amount of bait or the water temps,” said Dever. “I have no idea, but I’m not complaining.”

Capt. Shane Bashor of Sidekick Charters out of Crazy Sister Marina in Murrells Inlet has been running charter trips for 21 years, and has a long history with Belky Bear. Blackfin of this size showing up at Belky Bear is a first for him.

“I’ve not seen them that close, maybe a few 5-6 pounders, but not those real big ones like that,” said Bashor.

▪ Fore Dies: The City of Georgetown has lost a well-known long-time fishing guide, outdoorsman and conservationist.

Captain Lin Fore, owner/operator of Low Country Expeditions, passed away of natural causes on Monday.

Fore, a 1969 graduate of the old Winyah High School who earned an Associate Degree in Civil Engineering from Horry-Georgetown Technical College, was exceptionally familiar with the saltwater estuaries surrounding Georgetown’s Winyah Bay, and was a pro at targeting and catching species such as red drum and spotted seatrout.

Fore was a Past President of the Five Rivers Coalition and sat on the South Carolina Waterfowl Advisory Board.

Funeral services were Saturday at 2 p.m., outdoors at Screven Baptist Church in Georgetown.