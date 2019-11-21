Grand Strand Fishing Report: Cold fronts have dropped water temperatures, altered fishing

Fishing action for spotted seatrout is hot in local estuaries, such as this specimen caught in Murrells Inlet by angler John Duke of Lancaster. For The Sun News

Estuary

Look For: Spotted seatrout, black drum, red drum, flounder, sheepshead.

Comments: “We’re catching a few trout and a few spottails,” said Capt. Mike McDonald of Gul-R-Boy Guide Service in Georgetown. More precisely, McDonald has been catching more than a few spotted seatrout and red drum in the Winyah Bay vicinity this week. On Tuesday, McDonald and crew caught 23 trout including a 4.5-pounder and 16 spottails. On Wednesday, the numbers were 16 trout and six spottails. McDonald, who has noted a water temperature of 54-55 degrees, has caught the majority of the trout on soft plastic grubs and most red drum on fresh shrimp. Trout action has been excellent in Murrells Inlet, reports Capt. Dan Connolly of O-Fish-Al Expeditions. “It’s been good for a solid month now,” Connolly said. “We’ve been catching fish on (soft) plastics, live shrimp, it really doesn’t matter what you use. You seem to catch more numbers on live shrimp and the bigger fish seem to like live bait better.” Connolly, who has observed a water temperature ranging from 52-56 this week, noted black drum action has also been very good. More good news, with the water temperature well down into the 50s, bait stealing pinfish are no longer a problem. “They’re pretty much gone, thank God,” said Connolly.

Inshore

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Look For: Black sea bass, weakfish, flounder, whiting, croaker, pompano, black drum, sheepshead.

Comments: Thanks to multiple cold fronts, the ocean water temperature has dropped a solid 15 degrees in the last two weeks to a reading of 58 degrees at the Cherry Grove Pier Thursday afternoon. With the water temperature now in the 50s, a state of change is at hand on the near-shore artificial reefs and bottom spots within 10-12 miles of the beach. Capt. Jeff Maples of Reel Salty Fishing Charters says to look for black sea bass to be available on those spots, with an increase in keepers above the 13-inch minimum size limit. Also look for weakfish, flounder, sheepshead, black drum and possibly tautog to begin showing up on the same spots. Action has slowed down considerably along the beach. The Apache Pier reports slow action with whiting, black drum and black sea bass among the species caught this week.

Offshore

Look For: Wahoo, blackfin tuna, grouper, red snapper, amberjack, vermilion snapper, triggerfish, red porgy, black sea bass.

Comments: It’s been predominantly a rough couple of weeks in the offshore waters, but a couple of decent days are on tap for Friday and Saturday before another cold front blows seas up again on Sunday. When sea conditions permit, bottom fishing is excellent for amberjack, grouper, vermilion snapper, black sea bass, triggerfish, porgy, white grunts and red snapper. But remember, red snapper cannot be harvested and must be released in the South Atlantic region. Find a nice day and trolling in areas such as the Winyah Scarp, Georgetown Hole and Blackjack Hole can be productive for wahoo and blackfin tuna.

Freshwater

Look For: Bream, crappie, bass, catfish.

Comments: The water temperature has dropped significantly in the last few weeks, but fishing action remains good on the rivers reports Ronald “Catfish” Stalvey of Stalvey’s Bait and Tackle in Conway. But many outdoorsmen don’t have fishing in mind, starting Saturday. “The fish are biting, but they’re getting ready for duck season,” said Stalvey. “They’re not quite concerned with freshwater fishing.” Stalvey reports bream fishing is “good on crickets on a cork or lead-lining with worms.” Crappie are hitting minnows, jigs and beetle spins. “They’re not catching as many but the ones being caught are more quality fish,” said Stalvey. With the cooler water temperature, Stalvey says bass anglers should “make your bait profile smaller.” He suggests using crankbaits, or finesse style worms. “(Bass) are still roaming around everywhere, shallow and deep,” said Stalvey.