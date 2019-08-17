Dog Days of summer? Wahoo catches in Georgetown tourney show some actions is still good

Sharks look for a snack off Myrtle Beach’s coast Sharks tried to grab a quick bite to eat of fish just off the Myrtle Beach coast on Monday. A witnesses captured the scene on video. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sharks tried to grab a quick bite to eat of fish just off the Myrtle Beach coast on Monday. A witnesses captured the scene on video.

August isn’t exactly known as a prime month for offshore trolling, with soaring water temperatures and scattered fish the norm.

The eighth month of the calendar year is more known for being part of the Dog Days of Summer, but wahoo catches tend to be very good during the time.

This fact isn’t lost on Georgetown Landing Marina, which stages the Georgetown Wahoo Challenge each August.

The tournament was held last weekend with fishing on Friday and Saturday out of the marina and, thanks to tranquil seas, a large field of 49 boats participated in the fifth annual event.

The winners were determined by the heaviest aggregate of two wahoo, and plenty the fish were weighed in.

High Yield weighed in wahoo tipping the scales at 56.6 and 42 pounds for a winning aggregate of 98.6 pounds. The crew earned $20,670 for the win.

Wild Hare finished in second place with wahoo weighing 46.9 and 42.5 pounds good for an 89.4-pound aggregate and $9,085.

Big Sky was third with wahoo weighing 42.5 and 41.8 pounds, for an 84.3-pound aggregate and $1,470.

The top Lady Angler was Karen Ruther aboard Hek Yea while the top Youth Angler was Will Keelin aboard Earl E Bird.

SALTT registration

The sixth season of the Student Angler League Tournament Trail (SALTT) is fast-approaching and trail founder and director Rayburn Poston has two registration events in late August and a kickoff bass tournament in early September on the schedule.

The first event will be held Aug. 23 at Stalvey’s Bait and Tackle in Conway from 4 to 6 p.m. The second event will be held the following day, Aug. 24, at Baisch Boys Bait and Tackle in Murrells Inlet from 4 to 5 p.m.

Student anglers can also register at the Chasin Limits Pre-Season Kickoff Bass Tournament, set for Sept. 7 at Bucksport.

The SALTT features divisions for red drum and largemouth bass with middle and high school anglers competing against each other in six tournaments during each school year.

The trail has become well known as a great learning experience for young anglers, teaching the intricacies of fishing for their favorite species and also respect for the resource with an all-release format.

For more information, visit www.SALTTFishing.com or call 843-902-4274.