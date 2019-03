With only one more event left in the semester and the school year, Rayburn Poston and his anglers in the Student Angler League Tournament Trail (SALTT) are hoping Mother Nature cooperates for the upcoming season finale.

For the second time this semester, the anglers were greeted by a cold front last Saturday during the SALTT event out of the Carroll Campbell Marine Complex in Georgetown.

“It was blowing out of the north at 25 miles per hour all day,” said Poston, the SALTT founder and director. “We can’t catch a break with the weather.”

The SALTT features divisions for red drum and largemouth bass with middle and high school anglers competing against each other in six tournaments during each school year.

The season finale is set for March 30 when the school year’s trail champions in each division will be determined.

Despite the conditions, there were outstanding limits caught in both divisions. All fish caught in the competitions are released.

“Nobody complained about the weather and they came through at the weigh-ins,” Poston said.

The division winners were:

▪ High School Redfish: Ashton Rouhselang of Conway Middle School and Lance Cooper of Conway High School won the division with a two-fish limit tipping the scales at 6.62 pounds, including the big fish of 3.30 pounds. Carolina Forest’s Christa Edmonds finished second with two fish weighing 6.03 pounds. Third place went to Andrew’s Noah Payne and Kadyn Kellahan with one fish at 1.70 pounds.

▪ High School Bass: Wade Kelly and Tucker Caines of Waccamaw High School won the division with a five-fish limit of 11.54 pounds, followed by Georgetown High School’s Andrew Ackerman and Jeremy Owens in second with five fish weighing in at 9 pounds. Austin Winburn and Chandler Brown of Conway High School were third with five fish weighing 6.65 pounds.

▪ Middle School Redfish Division: Donavan Harris of Conway Middle School and Wyatt Moore of Whittemore Park Middle School won the division with two red drum weighing an aggregate of 5.08 pounds including the big fish of 3.40 pounds. Fisher Gallup of Waccamaw Intermediate School finished second with one red at 1.50 pounds.

▪ Middle School Bass Division: Mason Hardee and Will Hardee-McGuirt of Conway High School won the division with a five-fish aggregate of 9.94 pounds followed by Gavin Porter of Loris Middle School in second with five fish at 8.26 pounds. Third place went to Cody Wilder and Dalton Williams of Conway Middle School with four fish at 6.12 pounds. Wilson Grant of Andrew’s Rosemary Middle School weighed in the big fish of the division with a 2.73-pounder.

For more information on the trail visit www.salttfishing.com.