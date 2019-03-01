This South Carolina fishing series is starting to heat up. Here’s the latest

The South Carolina Wahoo Series is finally getting rolling following a nice weather day earlier this week.
The eighth annual series actually started on Feb. 8 and runs through April 27, but days with a fishable ocean have been scarce.
Five boats have fished one of their allotted days thus far, including four on Tuesday. One of those, Ginga Ninja led by Capt. Trip Amick of Charleston, weighed in a 45.5-pound wahoo to nab the very early lead in the series.
The tournament format gives competing boats ample time to find two days to fish during the 2 1/2-month stretch, and each fishing team can weigh in one wahoo per day.
The heaviest cumulative weight of two wahoo determines the winner. Renegade of Mt. Pleasant was the series winner in 2018 with an aggregate of 156.9 pounds for two wahoo weighing 88.3 and 68.6 pounds.
The series has grown quickly in recent years and has three weigh-in stations that allow boats from along the entire South Carolina coast to fish in the event.
The weigh-in stations include Hilton Head Harbour Marina, Tolers Cove Marina in Mt. Pleasant and locally at Georgetown Landing Marina.
This year’s field is comprised of 136 boats, up from 128 a year ago. Three weigh-in stations make it convenient for not only South Carolina boats to enter, but also from neighboring North Carolina and Georgia. One entry is from Virginia.
Stay tuned. The series will only heat up with more boats declaring fishing days and bigger wahoo weighed in during the weeks to come.
Visit www.scwahooseries.com for more information.
CCU Fishing Seminar
Coastal Carolina University’s Saltwater Angler Club is hosting a varied saltwater fishing seminar March 9 on campus.
Tickets are $10 with students admitted free for the seminar, which will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Brittain Hall on the CCU campus.
Topics will include inshore fishing, offshore fishing, bottom fishing and king mackerel fishing, with the seminars conducted by knowledgeable local captains.
Various fishing tackle including rod and reels will be awarded as door prizes and a Yeti cooler will be given away by raffle.
For more information, call 803-605-4745 or e-mail pbspradle@coastal.edu
