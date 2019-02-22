Here’s what was behind the Conway Tigers’ big showing at first SALTT event of spring

The Conway Tiger Anglers were roaring last Saturday during the first Student Angler League Tournament Trail (SALTT) event of the spring semester at Georgetown.
The Tiger Anglers won the High School Redfish Division, the Middle School Bass Division and swept the top three places in the High School Bass Division, winning seven of the eight awards in the bass divisions.
The SALTT features divisions for red drum and largemouth bass with middle and high school anglers competing against each other in six tournaments during the school year, with all events held at the Carroll Campbell Marine Complex.
Founder and director Rayburn Poston pointed to the SALTT’s recent seminar for helping the Tiger anglers.
“(The) Tigers learned a lot at the seminar from our bass speakers and applied it, along with the ability to fish some areas that had been recently flooded,” said Poston.
Each team has an adult driver, or captain, and Poston gave them credit. “Our boat captains put the kids in position to be successful and that is all we can ask for,” said Poston.
The anglers mainly fished Winyah Bay and North Inlet for redfish and the Waccamaw, Black and Sampit rivers for bass. All fish caught and weighed in during SALTT events are released.
Fisher Gallup of Waccamaw Intermediate School fished solo and won the Middle School Redfish Division with a two-fish aggregate weighing 7.12 pounds, including the big fish at 4.45 pounds. Second place went to Chappell Miller and Owen Powell of Georgetown Middle School (two fish, 7.00 pounds) and third place went to Donavan Harris of Conway Middle School and Wyatt Moore of Whittemore Park Middle School (one fish, 1.65 pounds).
Ashton Rouhselang of Conway Middle School and Lance Cooper of Conway High School teamed to win the High School Redfish Division with a two-fish aggregate of 8.26 pounds, including the big fish of 4.21 pounds. Second place went to Andrew High School’s Dylan Skipper and Walker McKenzie (two fish, 5.97 pounds), and Carolina Forest’s Christa Edmonds took third (two
fish, 5.31 pounds).
Mason Hardee and Will Hardee-McGuirt claimed first place in the Middle School Bass Division with a five-fish aggregate of 9.50 pounds, including the big fish of 3.07 pounds. Loris Middle School’s Gavin Porter was second (five fish, 8.80 pounds) and Cody Wilder and Dalton Williams of Conway Middle School were third (one fish, 2.29 pounds).
Brothers Charlie Holmes of Conway High School and Chase Holmes of Conway Middle School captured the High School Bass Division with a five-fish aggregate of 10.86 pounds. Noah Jones and Manning Feldner of Conway were second with five fish at 9.66 pounds including the big fish, a 2.92-pounder.
Third place went to Austin Winburn and Chandler Brown of Conway (five fish, 8.40 pounds).
The next SALTT event will be held March 16. For more information visit www.salttfishing.com.
CCU Fishing Seminar
Coastal Carolina University’s Saltwater Angler Club is hosting a varied saltwater fishing seminar March 9 on campus.
Tickets are $10 with students admitted free for the seminar, which will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Brittain Hall on the CCU campus.
Topics will include inshore fishing, offshore fishing, bottom fishing and king mackerel fishing. The seminars will be conducted by knowledgeable local captains.
Various fishing tackle including rod and reels will be awarded as door prizes and a Yeti cooler will be given away through a raffle.
For more information, call 803-605-4745 or e-mail pbspradle@coastal.edu.
