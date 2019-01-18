As winter rears its ugly head, here’s a way to become a better fisherman away from water

With the first major cold front of the winter on the way, it’s perfect timing to kick off fishing seminar season.
Rayburn Poston, founder and operator of the Student Angler League Tournament Trail (SALTT), has got a real doozy of a seminar set up for Feb. 2.
The event is practically three seminars in one, with one setting each for Inshore Fishing, Nearshore/Offshore Fishing and Bass Fishing.
Attendees will have some tough decisions to make with three excellent seminars going head-to-head all morning beginning at 8 a.m. at St. James Intermediate School.
Numerous local captains and experts are donating their time and fishing expertise to the event to benefit Poston’s SALTT, which features divisions for red drum and largemouth bass with middle and high school anglers competing against each other.
From bass fishing on local rivers to targeting wahoo, tuna and dolphin in the bluewater offshore, virtually all types of fishing available to Grand Strand residents will be covered.
The seminars are perfect for newcomers to the area who are eager to dip into the local fishing scene or seasoned veterans looking to glean a few tips from the pros.
“We hope this will help anglers who seem to specialize in a (certain) zone,” said Poston. “This gives someone who is new to the area a chance to take home a cooler full of knowledge. The very best way to learn is hands on by booking a trip with these boat captains who are volunteering their time.”
Aside from the seminars, the event will feature a silent auction and raffle packages.
“The silent auction (includes) fishing charters from Reel Salty Charters, Marlin Quay Marina, Chilly Water Fishing, Yak Kayak Fishing & Outdoor Guides and O-Fish-Al Expeditions,” said Poston. “(Capt. Patrick Kelly of Captain Smiley Fishing Charters) has a voucher for one youth to enjoy his Palmetto Kids Camp in the summer. The raffle packages will be mainly rod and reel combos and fishing tackle bundles.”
The event will be held Feb. 2 from 8 a.m. to noon at St. James Intermediate School, located at 9641 Scipio Lane, Myrtle Beach.
The seminar is designed for adults and students in the sixth grade and up, with students admitted free of charge.
A Kid’s Camp is being held in conjunction with the seminar for youngsters in grades 1 through 5.
For more information, contact Poston at 843-902-4274.
S.C. Wahoo Series
The Captains Meeting for this state-wide tournament will be held Jan. 26 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Skull Creek Dockside, located at 2 Hudson Road on Hilton Head Island.
The tournament runs from Feb. 8 through April 27 with three weigh-in locations — Hilton Head Harbour Marina, Toler’s Cove Marina in Mt. Pleasant and Georgetown Landing Marina.
For more information, visit www.scwahooseries.com.
SALTT Seminar Schedule
Inshore
8 a.m.: Little River Slam, Capt. Patrick Kelly and Capt. Chris Ossman, Captain Smiley Fishing Charters
8:30 a.m.: Motherships and Kayaks, Mike Eady and Johnny Wigfall, Yak Outdoor Guides
9 a.m.: Matching Bait for Target Species, Capt. Jerry Condenzio, Capt. Crumb’s Outpost
10 a.m.: Winter Fishing Trout and Drum, Capt. Dan Connolly, O-Fish-Al Expeditions
10:30 a.m.: Flounder Inshore/Nearshore, Capt. J Baisch, Fishfull Thinking
11 a.m.: Seasonal Fishing Patterns, Murrells Inlet Fishing Center staff
Near Shore/Off Shore
8 a.m.: Murrells Inlet Offshore Reefs, Capt. Alex Hrycak, Marlin Quay Marina
8:30 a.m.: Little River Offshore Reefs, Capt. Bevan Hunter, Chilly Water Fishing
9 a.m.: Trolling for Kings, Capt. Jeff Maples, Reel Salty Fishing
10 a.m.: Offshore Trolling, Capt. Dan Carey, Careyon Charters
10:30 a.m.: Murrells Inlet Offshore Reefs, Capt. Ned Campbell, Murrells Inlet Outpost
