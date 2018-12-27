What you can expect at the upcoming Grand Strand Boat and Sportsman Expo

The 33rd Grand Strand Boat and Sportsman Expo opened on Saturday giving visitors the opportunity to view boats of all sizes and purposes, as well as to learn about the newest innovations in the industry and listen to expert seminars. The show runs through Sunday. Hours are 11:00 am - 5:00 pm Admission: Adults: $8.00 Seniors: (65 and over) $6.00 Children (under 12) $5.00 Children (under 3) Free. JASON LEE jlee@thesunnews.com