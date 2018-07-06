How a local fishing crew reached the podium in an SKA-sanctioned event in Charleston

The crew of Molar Man out of Marlin Quay Marina weighed in a 37.6-pound king mackerel to finish third in the Southern Kingfish Association-sanctioned tournament Saturday based out of City Marina in Charleston.
Pole Dancer caught the winning 42.7-pound king, finishing ahead of Mas Pescado in second place with a 40.7-pounder.
The crew of Molar Man, a 42-foot Yellowfin, headed out of Marlin Quay Marina with marina owner Mark Lawhon and his son Chris Lawhon aboard.
Chris Lawhon noted seas were "slick calm" and the crew hit numerous spots.
"It was kind of slow except when we got into the major bite around lunchtime," said Chris Lawhon, who said the king was caught in about 100 feet of water southeast of Murrells Inlet near the break.
The fish hit a dead cigar minnow and Capt. Alex Hrycak, who operates the Marlin Quay charter boat, Carolina Fly, served as the angler.
Also among the crew were mate Brenden Kowalewski and Trey Tyner.
"It was a fun day, we had a good time and hit a bunch of different spots.
The tournament was the first in SKA's Division 3 (South Carolina). The final tournament in the division will be hosted by the Lawhons at Marlin Quay Marina on Sept. 8 with the Marlin Quay King Mackerel Shootout.
