What boxing champion Floyd Mayweather was doing in Myrtle Beach on Tuesday

By Alan Blondin

February 19, 2019 08:54 PM

Floyd Mayweather poses with King Tut, a young cheetah, at the Myrtle Beach Safari.
Floyd Mayweather poses with King Tut, a young cheetah, at the Myrtle Beach Safari. Nick Balestracci Nick B Photos
Floyd Mayweather took a walk on the wild side in Myrtle Beach on Tuesday.

The boxing champion visited the Myrtle Beach Safari, according to Nick Balestracci, the safari’s Creative Content Coordinator and official photographer.

Both the safari and Mayweather posted pictures on their Instagram accounts of the undefeated champ posing with a four-month-old cheetah cub named King Tut.

Balestracci said Mayweather wants to return to the safari and swim with Bubbles the elephant, and expressed interest in supporting the Rare Species Fund wildlife conservation organization that is endorsed by the Myrtle Beach Safari and its director, Doc Antle.

The safari received a visit in January from another star athlete, New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who played catch with a chimpanzee using a deflated football.

