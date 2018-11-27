The Myrtle Beach area loses a sports team that has played seven consecutive seasons

After seven seasons, the Myrtle Beach Mutiny soccer team is disbanding.
The Mutiny played as an amateur team in the United Soccer Leagues Premier Development League (PDL) for the past two seasons and played its seven home games this past season at the North Myrtle Beach Sports Complex.
The team has been operated by the Coast Futbol Alliance (Coast FA) Youth Soccer Club.
Heyward Gulledge, executive director of the Coast FA and president of its board of directors, said Coast FA will focus on its youth programs.
“Our youth programs have grown to a point where we can no longer put the amount of time and energy into running a PDL team during the summer months,” Gulledge said. “We have almost 1,000 players in our McDonald’s Recreation League and another 500 in our Coast FA select soccer program. We also host the largest youth soccer tournament in the Carolinas every April that features 400-500 teams from the Southeastern United States.”
The Mutiny were successful, winning four straight conference championships, including the PDL’s South Atlantic Division in their final two seasons. It played in the National Premier Soccer League in its first five seasons from 2012-16.
The 2018 squad featured players from England and Chile as well as former college players from Coastal Carolina, N.C. State, West Virginia, Louisville, South Florida, Wingate and other universities.
Comments