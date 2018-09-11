Hurricanes to start training camp with 50-man roster

The Carolina Hurricanes will have 50 players begin their preseason training camp, with the first on-ice sessions set for Friday at PNC Arena.
The Canes have not changed their training-camp schedule despite the impending threat of Hurricane Florence. The team did announce the practices on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at PNC Arena would be closed to the public because of the potential of severe weather.
The players will be divided into two squads, called Team Grit and Team Grind. The first on-ice practice is set Friday at 8:45 a.m.The Canes’ first preseason game is Sept. 18 against Tampa Bay.
“Everyone has to earn their spot,” said the Canes’ Rod Brind’Amour, beginning his first year as an NHL head coach. “That’s what training camp is all about.”
That includes first-round draft picks. Rookies Martin Necas and Andrei Svechnikov will compete for spots among the top forwards after finishing play in the four-game Traverse City (Mich.) NHL prospect tournament.
The Canes won their opener, then dropped the last three games, losing 7-3 Tuesday to the Dallas Stars.
Comments