Carolina Panthers have placed another starter on injured reserve

Carolina Panthers safety Juston Burris intercepts a pass by New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston on Sept. 18. Burris was injured last week vs. Houston and placed on IR on Tuesday. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

The Carolina Panthers have placed starting safety Juston Burris on injured reserve, which will rule him out for at least the next three weeks.

Burris suffered a groin injury last Thursday against the Texans. To fill his vacant spot on the 53-man roster, the Panthers will sign center Sam Tecklenburg from the practice squad.

Tecklenburg adds depth at center for the Panthers. The Panthers had elevated him the past two games after guard Pat Elfelin was put on the injured reserve. The Panthers also signed cornerback Madre Harper to the practice squad. Harper played college football with Jeremy Chinn at Southern Illinois.

Burris has eight tackles and an interception through three games this season. He also has one pass deflection. The Panthers will likely use a combination of Sam Franklin and Sean Chandler to fill in for Burris.

Burris was one of three key injuries the Panthers suffered last Thursday against the Texans. Rookie cornerback Jaycee Horn broke three bones in his foot and was put on IR Monday. And Christian McCaffrey strained his hamstring and will be out for a “few weeks.”

This story was originally published September 28, 2021 2:36 PM.