Panthers not concerned with Christian McCaffrey’s injury status for Texans game

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey fights for yardage as New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis looks to make the tackle Sunday’s game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Don’t worry. Christian McCaffrey is OK.

Matt Rhule said Monday that he is not concerned with McCaffrey’s status for Thursday night’s game against the Houston Texans.

“No, no concerns,” Rhule said.

The star running back missed a portion of the Panthers’ game against the Saints on Sunday after dealing with cramps. He went back to the locker room to get an IV, but returned in the fourth quarter and played the rest of the way.

McCaffrey did not talk to the media after the game Sunday, with the team saying he wanted to get an early start on treatment. But he plans to talk Monday afternoon.

McCaffrey played in 71% of the team’s snaps against the Saints, which is low for him. However, he still had 29 touches and has 59 through two games.

His high usage has been a topic of discussion for years. He’s the Panthers go-to player in the passing and running game, and he missed 13 games last season after dealing an AC joint injury, a high ankle sprain and a quad injury.

Through two games this season, McCaffrey has 170 yards rushing on 45 carries and one rushing touchdown. He also has 14 catches for 154 yards.

While McCaffrey will play, Rhule said he does not expect starting left guard Pat Elflein to see the field. Elflein suffered a hamstring injury Sunday in the first half and did not return. Backup Dennis Daley will likely start in his place.

Rhule also said he was concerned with defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos’ availability for Thursday. Gross-Matos rolled his ankle Sunday.

Gross-Matos, a 2020 draft pick, missed time last season after suffering a high-ankle sprain.