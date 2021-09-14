Panthers release their starting kicker after one game, sign another

Carolina Panthers Ryan Santoso kicks at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on Friday, August 27, 2021. Knikouyeh@charlotteobserver.com

The Carolina Panthers have parted ways with kicker Ryan Santoso, the team announced Tuesday.

The Panthers acquired Santoso last month via a trade with the New York Giants just before parting ways with Joey Slye.

Had Santoso stayed on the roster for at least two games, the Panthers would have to give up a seventh-round pick in exchange for him. Because he only played in one game, the Panthers will keep that pick.

The Panthers have also signed Zane Gonzalez off the Detroit Lions’ practice squad.

Santoso made two field-goal attempts in Sunday’s game but missed an extra point. Meanwhile in Houston, Slye, who is playing for Texans, made all three of his field-goal attempts and four extra points.

When asked about Santoso’s performance Sunday, Rhule said Santoso’s extra point miss was disappointing, but he wanted to make sure he looked at the film first.

“The first thing I try to do is check the hold, check everything, make sure we didn’t miss it. See why he missed that kick,” Rhule said.

“But after that, I thought he made the kick that mattered to go to a two-score game there. We will have to continue to evaluate, continue to improve, continue to work with him.”

Early in the first half, the Panthers had a fourth down at the Jets’ 33-yard line, and instead of kicking a field goal, Rhule decided to punt.

Rhule said they decided to punt it because he had faith in his defense, which had been playing well. The decision not to kick a field goal did not signify a great deal of confidence in the kicker.

As for Gonzalez, this is his fourth team in six years. He’s made 71 of his 91 field-goal attempts (78%). His best season was in 2019 for the Arizona Cardinals when he made 31 of 35 attempts (88.6%).

He struggled in 2020, making 16 of 22 (72.7%) tries. The Cardinals released him in March before the Lions signed him in August.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.