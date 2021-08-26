Panthers just traded for another kicker to compete with Joey Slye

The Panthers acquired kicker Ryan Santoso in a trade with the New York Giants on Thursday. AP

The Carolina Panthers have added another kicker to compete with Joey Slye.

Thursday afternoon, the team traded a conditional seventh-round pick to the New York Giants for kicker and punter Ryan Santoso. The Giants will receive the pick if Santoso is on the Panthers’ roster for at least two regular-season games. The pick the Giants would receive comes via the Miami Dolphins through either the Tennessee Titans or the New England Patriots from the Greg Little trade that took place last week.

Assuming the pick is sent to New York, the Panthers now have six picks in the 2022 NFL draft.

In a corresponding move, the Panthers will waive kicker Dominik Eberle, who was brought in Tuesday, per a league source with knowledge of the situation. During Wednesday’s practice, Eberle had a better day than Slye, making 4 of 5 kicks to Slye’s 2 of 5. With the move, the Panthers’ roster will be at 79.

Slye has missed two kicks — from 37 and 63 yards — and one 43-yard point-after try in two preseason games. The former Virginia Tech kicker has been the team’s starter since 2019 when Graham Gano was forced to miss the season due to a leg injury.

Prior to the 2020 season, Gano was released and signed with the Giants. This preseason, Santoso has been Gano’s backup. He has not attempted a field goal this preseason, but he has made both of his PATs. He also has a big leg, similar to Slye. Santoso kicked off 168 times while at Minnesota and recorded 80 touchbacks.

Santoso, who turned 26 years old Thursday, went undrafted out of Minnesota and has also spent time with the Lions and Titans.

General manager Scott Fitterer has now made three trades in the last 10 days — moving on from Little, acquiring Santoso and trading linebacker Denzel Perryman to the Raiders.