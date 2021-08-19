Football

Sam Darnold to make his Panthers debut vs. Baltimore? Matt Rhule is leaning that way

Carolina Panthers Sam Darnold throws the ball during the joint practice with the Baltimore Ravens in Spartanburg, S.C., on Wednesday, August 18, 2021.
Carolina Panthers Sam Darnold throws the ball during the joint practice with the Baltimore Ravens in Spartanburg, S.C., on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. Khadejeh Nikouyeh Knikouyeh@charlotteobserver.com
SPARTANBURG, S.C.

Fans at Bank of America Stadium this Saturday will get a sample of what to expect from the Panthers during the regular season.

Coach Matt Rhule said Thursday that he’s “leaning toward” quarterback Sam Darnold playing a small amount in Carolina’s preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens. He also said “several starters” will see some playing time. The decision was announced after the final of two joint practices with the Ravens.

Kickoff Saturday is scheduled for 7 p.m. (WSOC.)

All of the team’s starters sat during the first preseason game vs. the Indianapolis Colts. Second-year cornerback Troy Pride Jr. suffered a season-ending ACL injury during the game.

This story is breaking and will be updated

