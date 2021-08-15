Football

Panthers telecast disrupted as frustrated fans miss large parts of 1st preseason game

WSOC-TV, which was broadcasting the Carolina Panthers-Indianapolis Colts exhibition opener on Aug. 15, 2021, suffered from numerous technical glitches in the first quarter and then put up this “technical difficulties” sign in place of the game in the second quarter, frustrating many Panthers fans.
WSOC-TV, which was broadcasting the Carolina Panthers-Indianapolis Colts exhibition opener on Aug. 15, 2021, suffered from numerous technical glitches in the first quarter and then put up this “technical difficulties” sign in place of the game in the second quarter, frustrating many Panthers fans. Scott Fowler sfowler@charlotteobserver.com

Frustrated Carolina Panther fans in the Charlotte market were unable to watch much of the first half of the team’s first preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts due to a technical glitch.

The telecast, which was locally on WSOC-TV, was choppy for much of the first quarter and then cut out entirely for large chunks of the second quarter, with WSOC instead displaying an on-screen sign that said “We are experiencing technical difficulties, PLEASE STAND BY.”

By midway through the second quarter, however, WSOC got the problem fixed, just in time to see Joey Slye’s third field goal put the Panthers up, 9-3.

WSOC news director Mike Oliviera told The Observer in a brief interview just after the game went back on-air in Charlotte: “We don’t know where the issue started or where the problem was. We worked as quickly as we could to fix it, and we’re back on TV.”

In total, the glitches affected about 45 minutes worth of the game, from the beginning of the first quarter until about the middle of the second.

Viewers watching the game out of the Charlotte market on NFL Network were largely unaffected, but some viewers out of Charlotte who were streaming the game over various services also had problems. Even throughout all the technical glitches, however, some fans found it ironic that all the commercials on the WSOC telecast ran seamlessly.

Profile Image of Scott Fowler
Scott Fowler
Sports columnist Scott Fowler has written for The Charlotte Observer since 1994. He has authored or co-authored eight books, including four about the Carolina Panthers. Fowler has won the Thomas Wolfe award for outstanding newspaper writing and has earned 15 national APSE awards. He hosted The Observer’s 8-part podcast “Carruth,” which Sports Illustrated named 2018’s “Podcast of the Year.” Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Steelers seek starters, consistency along new offensive line

August 15, 2021 1:11 PM

Sports

Beamer: QB Doty could miss opener with sprained foot

August 15, 2021 1:10 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service