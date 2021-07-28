Live updates: Panthers hit the field for Day 1 of training camp

It’s been 23 long months, but the Carolina Panthers are back on the field at Wofford College for NFL training camp this morning.

Sure, there was a training camp last year during the NFL’s shortened offseason program. But fans were absent, it was held in Charlotte and felt more like an extension of everyday practice than the hype that generally surrounds weeks in the upstate. Today marks a return to normal with the first of 15 practices before preseason kickoff Aug. 15 in Indianapolis.

Charlotte Observer reporters Alaina Getzenberg, Jonathan M. Alexander, columnist Scott Fowler and visual journalist Jeff Siner are in Spartanburg today providing live updates from what the Panthers are up to on the field. Practice begins at 8:30 a.m. and we’ll keep you updated here throughout the day.

Panthers live practice updates

9:04 a.m.: Good news for the Panthers is that no one is on the field wearing a red/no-contact jersey. Pretty much every player who was limited in OTAs is practicing today. Additionally, Sam Darnold is showing off the footwork he’s been trying to perfect his offseason.

Yesterday, Sam Darnold said he worked on his footwork during the off time, making sure he didn’t throw off his back foot. pic.twitter.com/SkVD8EGOlR — Jonathan M Alexander (@jonmalexander) July 28, 2021

8:46 a.m.: Fans are allowed to attend training can this year, but not a lot have shown up for Day 1 (as seen below). Autographs aren’t allowed this season due to COVID restrictions so fans cannot have the same interactions with players as before.

Attendance at the first training camp practice. A bit sparse. pic.twitter.com/XyWj0lhMll — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) July 28, 2021

8:20 a.m.: This probably shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, but the first three players to hit the field this morning were quarterbacks: Sam Darnold, PJ Walker and Will Grier. Grier will be trying to fight for a roster spot during camp.

8 a.m.: Two more players have been added to the reserve/COVID list. The Panthers announced Wednesday morning that tight end Stephen Sullivan and safety Lano Hill are on the list. Hill was already on the physically unable to perform list. In addition, rookie defensive tackle Phil Hoskins was placed on the PUP list.

Panthers training camp and preseason schedule

Wednesday, July 28: 8:30-10:30 a.m.

Thursday, July 29: 8:30-10:30 a.m.

Friday, July 30: 8:30-10:30 a.m.

Saturday, July 31: 7-9 p.m. Training Camp: Back Together Saturday, Gibbs Stadium, Wofford College

Sunday, Aug. 1: No practice

Monday, Aug. 2: 8:30-11 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 3: 8:30- 11 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 4: 8:30-11 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 5: 8:30-11 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 6: 7-9 p.m. Fan Fest presented by Daimler, Bank of America Stadium

Saturday, Aug. 7: No practice

Sunday, Aug. 8: 8:30-11 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 9: 8:30-11 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 10: 8:30-11 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 11: No practice

Thursday, Aug. 12: 4-6 p.m. Joint practice with Indianapolis Colts, Westfield, Ind.

Friday, Aug. 13: 4-6 p.m. Joint practice with Indianapolis Colts, Westfield, Ind.

Saturday, Aug. 14: no practice

Sunday, Aug. 15: Preseason game: @ Colts, 1 p.m., Lucas Oil Stadium.

Monday, Aug. 16: No practice

Tuesday, Aug. 17: 8:30-11 a.m., teams must reduce rosters to 85 players.

Wednesday, Aug. 18: TBD. Joint practice with Baltimore Ravens, Wofford

Thursday, Aug. 19: TBD. Joint practice with Baltimore Ravens, Wofford

Camp breaks

Saturday, Aug 21: Preseason game: vs. Ravens, 7 p.m., Bank of America Stadium