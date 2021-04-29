Football

Jaycee Horn is the ‘best corner in the draft.’ Panthers fans, NFL players react to pick

Jaycee Horn is staying close to his Carolina home — and he’s receiving a pretty warm welcome.

The decorated cornerback won’t have to travel far from his University of South Carolina stomping grounds to realize his NFL dreams. With the Carolina Panthers’ pick at No. 8, Horn is the first cornerback off the 2021 draft board.

Here’s what some fans, media sites and other NFL players are saying about Horn in the immediate aftermath of his selection.

People react to Jaycee Horn selection

Fans react to Horn arrival

