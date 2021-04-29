Panthers select Jaycee Horn in NFL draft. Here’s why they took him over Justin Fields.

South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Jaycee Horn (7) was selected by the Panthers in the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday. gmcintyre@thestate.com

The Carolina Panthers addressed one of the team’s key needs in the first round of the draft.

With the eighth overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, the Panthers selected South Carolina cornerback Jaycee Horn.

This marks the first time the Panthers have selected a Gamecocks player in the first two rounds of the draft. The earliest pick from South Carolina was tackle Travelle Wharton in the third round in 2004.

Both Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II and Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields were on the board when the Panthers made the pick. Multiple teams were also trying to move up, however, Carolina did not feel like there was a good enough offer on the table.

“We fielded calls, but there wasn’t anything that really kind of matched moving away from, Jaycee, who was top player on our board at that time,” general manager Scott Fitterer said. “He was just too good a fit for us. The offers didn’t match walking away from Jaycee, and that’s why we didn’t do it.”

The Panthers have now drafted eight straight defensive players dating back to last year’s draft. Carolina easily could have addressed multiple holes on the offensive side of the ball. There were still two top quarterback prospects available. The team, however, gave up a sixth-round pick this year and a second- and fourth-round pick next year for quarterback Sam Darnold.

“We brought Sam here for a reason. We’re excited to see what he can do. Excited to give him an opportunity,’ coach Matt Rhule said. “We traded for him because we believe in his potential.”

Horn, 6-foot-1, 205 pounds, was targeted 24 times through seven games in 2020, and allowed eight catches, three for touchdowns. He intercepted two passes. Quarterbacks had a 54.9 passer rating when targeting Horn. Run support is typically cited as one of his areas to improve. At his pro day, with Panthers coach Matt Rhule in attendance, he ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash and had a vertical jump of 41.5 inches.

“What he does so well is his man-cover ability, his quickness, the feistiness of him as a player, his ability to mirror and turn and run with with the receivers, and that’s the exact fit that coach Snow wants on our defense,” Fitterer said. “We just saw the best fit with him.”

The Seattle Seahawks, where Fitterer spent the last two decades of his career are known for drafting players with at least 32-inch arms. Horn measured in at 33-inches.

He is widely considered one of the best at his position in this year’s class and is often considered to have the highest ceiling. His father, Joe, was a 12-year NFL veteran and four-time Pro Bowl selection.

“If you go back to last year, there were times we just couldn’t get off the field, and so it’s been an issue we tried to address in free agency. I think in the NFC South with the big receivers we have to deal with, this is a young man in Jaycee who, his dad was an NFL player, a great NFL player, he’s grown up with it his whole life. He’s played at the highest level,” Rhule said. “... He’s a rare physical specimen who also has the pedigree that’s hard to find.”

Horn, 21, is the fourth cornerback ever taken by the organization in the first round of the draft, and the first since Chris Gamble in 2004. This is the earliest the Panthers have ever addressed the position in the draft.

The expectation for Horn will be to play sooner rather than later. Cornerback is one of the largest holes on the team’s roster. Starter Donte Jackson is entering the final year of his rookie deal. The team acquired free agent A.J. Bouye this offseason, however, he is suspended for the first two games of the season for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy. Last year, the Panthers used a fourth-round pick on corner Troy Pride, who is continuing to develop.

Horn is the fifth South Carolina defensive back selected in the first round since 1967 and the first since Rock Hill-native Stephon Gilmore (No. 10 in 2012). He is the fifth Gamecocks player ever drafted by the Panthers and the fourth on the current roster, joining Joe Charlton, Dennis Daley and J.T. Ibe.

This story is breaking and will be updated.