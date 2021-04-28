Bank of America Stadium switching from natural grass to artificial turf

The grass surface as Bank of America Stadium will be replaced with artificial turf. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

A change is coming to Bank of America Stadium.

The Carolina Panthers announced Wednesday that the field will be switching from natural grass to artificial turf. The new field is expected to be in place by the summer.

The stadium will use FieldTurf, which is used in five other NFL stadiums (Atlanta, Detroit, New England, Seattle, and New York Giants/Jets) and 11 other NFL practice facilities (those six teams plus Green Bay, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay, and Washington).

The decision was reached in large part due to the increase in events with the introduction of a full MLS season in 2022. Up to 30 professional games a year played in the stadium, in addition to the concerts, college football games and other events Bank of America Stadium is planning to host. Panthers and Charlotte FC owner David Tepper has made it clear that he wants the stadium to host a variety of events and for it to be a space used all year long.

“(David Tepper’s) vision is for the building to be a community asset,” Tepper Sports & Entertainment vice president and chief operating officer Mark Hart said in a statement. “With two major professional sports franchises using Bank of America Stadium, and more events upcoming, having a natural grass surface is going to be a heavy lift. We believe a synthetic surface provides the best solution.”

In total, 17 NFL teams play on some degree of natural surface, with 15 teams on artificial turf (including the shared stadiums in New York and Los Angeles). Only five MLS teams play on artificial surfaces (Atlanta, New England, Portland, Seattle, and Vancouver.)

