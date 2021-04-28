Panthers trade quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to Denver Broncos

The Carolina Panthers are officially moving on from quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

The team has traded Bridgewater to the Denver Broncos in exchange for a sixth-round pick. The Panthers now have pick No. 191 in this year’s draft and eight total selections. The team is scheduled to pick three times in the sixth round.

Bridgewater, 28, spent just one season with the Panthers after signing a three-year, $63 million deal last offseason that allowed for the team to get out of the contract easily before Year 3.

The deal required a restructuring of Bridgewater’s contract. The Panthers will be paying Bridgewater $7 million this year, with the Broncos paying him the remaining $3 million. Trading Bridgewater saves the Panthers $6 million in cap space this year and $26 million next year. He will account for $17 million in dead cap in 2021 and none in 2022.

The move became expected when the Panthers traded with the New York Jets for quarterback Sam Darnold in early April. In exchange for Darnold, who will be under contract for two years if the team picks up his fifth-year option, Carolina gave up a 2021 sixth-round pick and 2022 second- and fourth-round picks. The Panthers believe in the 23-year old’s potential in coordinator Joe Brady’s offense, and he will be assisted by some of the pieces Bridgewater did not have around him.

The team confirmed that Bridgewater’s representation had been given permission to seek a trade following the acquisition of Darnold.

Panthers owner David Tepper was not happy with the results on the field from Bridgewater, especially in late-game situations. The team went 0-8 with the ball in the offense’s hands in potential game-winning or game-tying situations at the end of the fourth quarter.

“It’s a question of who can be that guy that can help you win. That’s the most important position on the field,” Tepper said in December. “Unless you have that guy for sure that gets you to playoffs and Super Bowls, you have to keep reevaluating that because that’s the only thing that matters is Super Bowls. And until you have that guy, you’re evaluating, evaluating, evaluating every year.”

In his one season in Carolina, Bridgewater largely performed as should have been expected. He completed 69.1% of his passes for 3,733 yards, 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also rushed 53 times and had five rushing touchdowns.

The former Vikings first-round pick in 2014 has bounced from team to team over the last several years of his career, now landing on his third team in as many seasons. The Panthers were his latest chance at a starting role after suffering a devastating injury during training camp in Minnesota caused him to miss about two seasons (2016-17).

The Panthers quarterback room now has Darnold, P.J. Walker, Will Grier and Tommy Stevens heading into the draft.

This story is breaking and will be updated.