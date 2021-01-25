Panthers’ Senior Bowl preview: What to expect this week and key players to watch

For Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule and his staff, the opportunity to coach in the 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl was a chance that they jumped at.

In an offseason that will feature limited opportunities to see draft prospects in person, the Panthers will coach an entire group for a week and see their skill sets firsthand. There is an increased level of importance to the Senior Bowl because of that.

“I think it’s the perfect timing for coaching the game. We’ll probably meet every night, even if we have to meet at midnight, our scouts and our coaches will get in a room and we’ll watch the practice,” Rhule said last week. “Not very often do you have a chance to get coaches and scouts together to sit there and watch tape and have the coaches talk about, ‘Hey, I like this, I don’t like that.’”

Opportunities to see NFL draft prospects this offseason will be limited due to restrictions related to COVID-19, especially with the scouting combine no longer taking place. But for one week in Mobile, Alabama, two teams — the Miami Dolphins are also coaching in the game — will get a chance to work up close with about 130 players that they will be considering come April.

The Panthers are a team with a variety of needs to address this offseason, from figuring out the future at quarterback to putting together an offensive line that has four of five starters set to hit free agency.

A year ago, the coaching staff attended the Senior Bowl with many not knowing each other. Now, a 5-11 season later and in the midst of an unknown offseason, the Panthers will get a significant amount of information on some of the top prospects just a week into new general manager Scott Fitterer’s tenure.

“Fitterer wants to bring up players that we can coach. At the same time, he also wants to, I’m assuming, he’s going to want to challenge us, like, ‘Hey, I think this guy’s better than this guy,’ ” Rhule said. “… We really wanted to do the Senior Bowl. We worked hard to get the game … we want the game to happen and for our coaches to have a chance to coach it. I think it’s going to be really valuable for us.”

Senior Bowl schedule

The Panthers will be coaching the “American Team.” Three practices will be held, one a day Tuesday-Thursday.

The game is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Saturday on NFL Network.

Senior Bowl Players to watch

There’s no magic ball to reveal which players will stand out to the Carolina staff, like hybrid defender Jeremy Chinn did at last year’s Senior Bowl, but there are some key positions that the Panthers will certainly be monitoring closely. Here’s a look at some players to watch.

Quarterbacks

Mac Jones, Alabama (coached by Panthers)

An eye will be kept on all quarterback options — both taking part in the Senior Bowl, draft prospects, free agents or otherwise — by Carolina, but Jones will be an especially intriguing player to watch.

The national championship winning quarterback was a late addition to the Senior Bowl and, while there is a debate whether he is worthy of a first-round pick, he could be a candidate if the Panthers decide to trade back from No. 8.

In 2020, Jones completed 77.4% of his passes for 4,500 yards, 41 touchdowns and four interceptions. Having weapons like Heisman winning-wide receiver DeVonta Smith surely helped, but he is clearly the top quarterback that will be in Mobile.

With Teddy Bridgewater under contract for two more years, the Panthers could be in a position to draft a quarterback and have him sit behind Bridgewater, at least to start the year, to learn from him. Jones could be a solid candidate for that. Rhule attempted to recruit Jones to Baylor, so there is something he likes in him. Either way, they will know everything they need to on Jones, for better or for worse.

Another quarterback to watch: Jamie Newman Wake Forest/Georgia (coached by Panthers). Newman opted out in 2020 after transferring to Georgia. In 2019, he was second in the ACC in total touchdowns (32).

Tight End

Hunter Long, Boston College (coached by Dolphins)

Carolina is desperately in need of a pass-catching tight end. While Florida’s Kyle Pitts will grab attention for consideration in the first-round, with the Panthers’ needs and where they are picking, Pitts could be out of reach.

Long is someone to watch, even though he is not being coached by the Panthers. When he declared for the draft in December, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. ranked him as the fifth-best draft-eligible tight end in the 2021 class.

In 2020, he led all tight ends in receptions (57) and was second in receiving yards (685) to Pitts. No Eagle had more receptions than Long this year. That’s exactly what the Panthers need. Someone who can be dependable all over the field and in third-down situations. Long could be an intriguing option.

Another tight end to watch: Duke’s Noah Gray (coached by Panthers). Gray has the potential to play multiple positions, can line up at fullback and draft experts have noted his route-running ability.

Offensive Line

Alex Leatherwood, Alabama (coached by Panthers)

The Panthers are in need of multiple offensive lineman. Leatherwood, who is expected to play left tackle at the Senior Bowl, has experience playing right guard, as well. He spent his last two seasons at Alabama playing left tackle and was a unanimous first team All-American his senior year.

He won the 2020 Joe Moore Award, given annually to the best offensive line in college football. Leatherwood finished his college career with 40 consecutive starts, beginning in 2018.

The future at left tackle in Carolina is uncertain. It’s unlikely that veteran Russell Okung returns, but there are young players on the roster who were already drafted to fill that void, especially Greg Little, but he was a healthy scratch multiple times before ending the season on injured reserve. Dennis Daley also has the potential to be the future at the position.

Leatherwood’s versatility will only be a plus for the Panthers, and he could potentially fill one of their needs at guard if they decide they like him better inside.

Another offensive lineman to watch: Royce Newman, Ole Miss (coached by Dolphins)

Although drafting an offensive lineman from Ole Miss with Little hasn’t worked out, Newman could be a fit for the Panthers, potentially landing early in Day 3 of the draft.

What’s to like? He can play tackle, guard and center, and that type of versatility is one of the key qualities teams are looking for. Multiple draft experts point to his quickness and ability to match his target as positives.

Cornerback

Aaron Robinson, UCF (coached by Panthers)

The defensive backfield is an area that even team owner David Tepper pointed to needing help, so it’s almost a lock that it will be addressed this offseason. Last year’s starter Rasul Douglas is scheduled to become a free agent and fellow starter Donte Jackson has a year remaining on his rookie deal.

Robinson, an Alabama transfer, will have a chance to impress Carolina. Over the past two seasons, he had 22 passes defensed and has been noted for his versatility to play inside or outside. He had only one interception during his college career.

Michigan CB Ambry Thomas (coached by Dolphins)

Thomas was another player who opted out of the 2020 season, and the exact impact on his draft stock is still unknown. His amount of experience and size, but a big week at the Senior Bowl would certainly help matters.

Other positions to keep an eye on

Defensive tackle: Chauncey Gholston, Iowa and Marlon Tuipulotu, USC

Linebacker: JaCoby Stevens, LSU and Monty Rice, Georgia