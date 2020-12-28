No fans will be allowed to attend Carolina Panthers’ season finale vs. Saints

The Carolina Panthers will have limited capacity at Bank of America Stadium to 1,500 for the final game of the season vs. the New Orleans Saints. This means that no fans will be in attendance for the game outside of families and friends of the Panthers and Saints and limited private suites that will be open.

“This decision was made as a result of ongoing conversation with local government and public health officials and a review of the latest COVID-19 data and guidance,” said Mark Hart, Tepper Sports & Entertainment vice president and chief operating officer, in a statement. “As we have done throughout this season, we look forward to providing a safe and enjoyable game day experience for all those in attendance.”

Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris had been consulting with the team prior to Monday’s announcement.

“I agree with the decision made by the Panthers,” Harris said in a statement. “A smaller crowd lowers the risk of spread as well as reducing the risk to employees, working staff, outside contractors and others at the game.”

The team’s first game of the season was not attended by any fans based on state and local restrictions, outside of a small group in a private suite. Under North Carolina’s Phase 3 plan, spectators at professional and collegiate sporting events at large outdoor facilities (defined as those with a seating capacity of 10,000 or more) are limited to 7% of the facility’s total seating capacity to curb the spread of COVID-19, which is 5,240 for the Panthers.

The team had been having higher than the 7% allowed by law since November after receiving special permission from Governor Roy Cooper, starting in November. The season-high attendance at Bank of America Stadium was 5,815 on Nov. 15 in the Panthers’ game vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“I saw some of the game on TV the other day and, you know, you can see the small number of fans, based on the size of the stadium, and how spread out they are,” Harris told The Observer earlier this month. “I do believe the Panthers have done a good job. They’ve managed that situation very well. They’ve been very careful, and they’ve put a number of things in place to space people out and prevent potential exposure.”

Harris expressed some concern about having fans in attendance for the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium due to fans coming in from a variety of locations, but 5,240 fans were allowed.

The Duke’s Mayo Bowl between Wake Forest and Wisconsin scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at Bank of America Stadium has also restricted capacity to about 1,500, which will consist of family and friends.

PSL owners who purchased a ticket for the game have the option of receiving a refund or applying payment to their 2021 invoice. An automatic refund of all single-game ticket purchases through Ticketmaster will be applied to the same method of payment used to purchase tickets within 30 days of this announcement.