Analysis: Panthers won a rare game in December. That’s more valuable than draft spot

A top-five pick in the 2021 NFL draft was well within reach for the Carolina Panthers.

But Matt Rhule has been consistent with his message: No playing backups just to give players a look; no tanking to get the best draft pick. His goal is to teach this franchise about winning football games in December.

That’s something the Panthers hadn’t experience much as of late. The Panthers were 1-12 in their last 13 December games before facing their former coach, Ron Rivera, in Washington on Sunday. With a win, Washington would have won the NFC East.

It didn’t work out that way.

While quarterback Dwayne Haskins gave the Carolina defense some early help, the Panthers put together their most complete performance of the season in a 20-13 win to move to 5-10. Washington fell to 6-9.

Every phase — offense, defense and special teams — had its moment in a dominant first half for the Panthers that put them up 20-3 and proved to be an insurmountable lead. It was the third time this season that the Panthers have scored 20-plus points in the opening two quarters. They finished the game out in the second half, aided by a third-quarter drive that took more than 8 minutes off the clock.

Let’s start with the young Panthers defense. The unit finished last week’s game at the Packers forcing six punts and a field goal and continued their impressive efforts Sunday. In the first half, Washington drives ended in three punts, a fumble, two interceptions and a field goal. Haskins had a rough game, completing 14 of 28 passes for 154 yards, two interceptions and a fumble.

Former Panthers quarterback Taylor Heinicke replaced him with just over nine minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, and fared slightly better on the final two drives, including a 29-yard touchdown pass to J.D. McKissic with 2 minutes to go. It was the first touchdown allowed by the Panthers in five quarters.

Defensive tackle Derrick Brown (1 tackle, 1 quarterback hurry, 2 passes defensed) had a good game, defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos had a sack (now 2.5 on the season) and cornerback Donte Jackson has continued his strong performance after taking time off to recover from a toe injury, including breaking up a pass in the end zone late in the fourth quarter.

Washington turned the ball over four times, including an interception by backup linebacker Tahir Whitehead. The Panthers couldn’t take advantage of the Whitehead pick, but they did score a total of 13 first half points off of turnovers.

Carolina’s defense has continued to improve as the season has progressed. As they learn coordinator Phil Snow’s defense, the play has improved and they have looked more comfortable. Poor quarterback play on the other side or not, the defense will be a major positive going into the offseason.

Offensively, Curtis Samuel shined. Again. The Panthers’ first offensive score came after a 45-yard rush by Samuel, who finished with a career-high 52 rushing yards and 106 receiving yards

Outside of Samuel, Bridgewater got all three of his top receivers involved almost equally. Samuel, DJ Moore and Robby Anderson finished with five, five and seven catches, respectively, which has been a recipe for success this season. Anderson scored his third touchdown of the season. Bridgewater did turn the ball over twice — one interception and one fumble — but he spread the ball around

Special teams shined when Carolina’s first score came on a muffed punt by Cam Sims, recovered by Brandon Zylstra in the end zone for the score. It was the first special teams touchdown for the Panthers this season.

Joey Slye missed the extra-point that followed, but he made the following two PATs. Twice Rhule had a chance to attempt 52-yard Slye field goals, but instead left his offense on the field for fourth down. One play on the first drive of the game led to a turnover on downs and the other worked, but the drive ended with the Bridgewater fumble.

Was Sunday a perfect effort? Far from it. But it was a dominant performance against a team in need of a win.

Rhule can check that box next to winning in December. The draft pick will be dealt with later.

This is an instant analysis of the Panthers’ win over Washington. Check back tonight for a full, in-depth look.